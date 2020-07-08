Plans for 6 holiday pods submitted for Dedham greenfield site

Pictures of the proposed log cabins, designed by LV Camping Pods, which would be installed at the site in Dedham. Picture: LV Camping Pods logcabinslv.co.uk LV Camping Pods logcabinslv.co.uk

A land owner has submitted plans to build six holiday pods on a vacant greenfield site in Dedham Vale.

The 2.8 hectare site will be used to install six holiday pods in Dedham Essex, under the proposed plans. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The 2.8 hectare site will be used to install six holiday pods in Dedham Essex, under the proposed plans. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The new holiday spot would feature six log cabins, each with parking space for two vehicles, in land to the west of Coggeshall Road.

The planning application has been submitted to Colchester Borough Council, which will now consider whether the plans should go ahead.

The site has been owned by the developer for more than 24 years and is understood to have remained vacant for decades.

In the application, which was submitted by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy on behalf of the land owner, it puts forward the proposal to build a new access to Coggeshall Road, which sits outside the boundary of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The proposed layout of the six holiday pods in land to the west of Coggeshall Road, in Dedham. Picture: TIM MOLL ARCHITECTURE The proposed layout of the six holiday pods in land to the west of Coggeshall Road, in Dedham. Picture: TIM MOLL ARCHITECTURE

The proposed pods would be sited in an informal manner and would have a footprint of 4m x 7.2m, according to the application.

They are designed by LV Camping Pods, who take inspiration from the Toda Huts from the old tribel community in Nilgiris.

They said “the pods do not impact nature” and are used at sites across the UK, such as Camp Baboon at Bristol Zoo.

They are finished in natural timber and are of a curved form, consisting of three segments – a bedroom, kitchenette and shower room.

Inside one of the log cabins designed by LV Camping Pods, which would be similar to the ones installed in Dedham. Picture: LV Camping Pods logcabinslv.co.uk Inside one of the log cabins designed by LV Camping Pods, which would be similar to the ones installed in Dedham. Picture: LV Camping Pods logcabinslv.co.uk

The proposal states: “The application seeks planning permission for the use of the land for the stationing of six holiday pods and a new vehicular access to Coggeshall Road.

“The existing access to the land, which lies to the north of the site and adjacent to existing residential properties, will be blocked up.

“It seeks to site the pods in clearer areas of the land, retaining the areas of significant tree growth.

“Indeed, the proposal seeks to provide recreation space for persons using the holiday pods in the western part of the site, providing paths through the land and a small amenity area with some seating and minor play equipment provided.

“These paths are to be nothing more than loose surfaces so as there would be no hard surfacing proposed for this element of the scheme, and the car parking area would also be provided in an informal manner.”

The application includes 12 car parking spaces, with two situated outside each of the six pods among the 2.8 hectares of land.

It also states that two full-time employees would be required.

The application adds: “The site has been subject to little management over the years, and the proposal offers the opportunity to establish and manage habitat and to encourage wildlife in a way that many similar facilities are able to do.

It said: “The applicant wishes to deliver high quality holiday accommodation in a tranquil and attractive setting that is both in a rural location but is well located for access to tourist attractions”.

The proposal has received some objections from concerned villagers following its submission.

One person said: “I write to mount an objection to the proposal owing to the damage that the siting of these holiday pods and the construction of new access will do to the Dedham Vale, which is supposed to be an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

“Further the noise pollution that will result from these holiday pods which will impact the welfare of residents in the area.”

Meanwhile, another added: “I would like to reject this application due to access, noise, pollution and people walking along a road with no path.

“This area is not for holiday camps.”

The developer was approached for further comment.