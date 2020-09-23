E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Plans for huge rise in HGV trips in and out of quarry are blocked

PUBLISHED: 13:27 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:27 23 September 2020

The plans to increase lorry movements in and out of Hadleigh Quarry have been blocked Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Proposals to increase lorry trips in and out of Hadleigh Quarry by around 1,500% have been blocked by planners.

Hadleigh Quarry dates back to 1951 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council’s development and regulation committee met on Wednesday to discuss plans by JT Few Plant Hire and Buffalo Crow to increase HGV movements at the site in Aldham Mill Hill.

The quarry currently has a capacity of 1,000 movements per year, the equivalent to four a day.

But the application proposed drastically increasing that number to around 60 a day - 30 trips in and 30 trips out.

The plans originally proposed increasing capacity to up to 20,000 trips per year and 80 a day, though the number was revised down following a committee meeting in July.

Peter Dawes, representing the applicants, said the plant owners had altered their initial plans and were aiming to increase the number of HGV movements to meet demand for materials.

MORE: Residents raise concerns about plans for huge rise in HGV traffic at quarry

He said: “The limit represents a clear, unambiguous maximum limit for HGVs and gives the applicants the flexibility to respond to changes in market conditions.”

Hadleigh residents had voiced a catalogue of concerns over the plans for the quarry, which dates back to 1951.

Objections from people all over the town were submitted to the county council, with many fears relating to noise and dust pollution and road safety.

Hadleigh Town Council and Aldham, Whatfield and Chattisham and Hintlesham parish councils all formally outlined their opposition to the scheme.

Carol Schleip, Hadleigh town councillor, told the meeting the alterations to the plans were only a “small reduction” and would represent a “significant increase” in lorry movements.

Mick Fraser, county councillor for Hadleigh, raised fears the plans would lead to an increase in collisions Aldham Mill Hill and on the A1071 if they were approved.

While he welcomed proposed widening of the road and the planned introduction of road markings, Mr Fraser said the junction would be made “unsafe”.

He said: “The increase in slow moving HGVs is only going to increase that risk. This junction must be improved more.”

The committee voted seven against the proposals and three in favour, citing concerns over access, highway safety and the likely increase in noise disturbance as reasons for refusal.

MORE: Lorry activity at quarry could increase by 1,500% if plans are permitted

