Natural plant fertiliser maker’s delight at Which? study results

Plants growing in PlantGrow's bio-fertiliser Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A natural plant fertiliser firm is celebrating an accolade from Which? consumer magazine.

Daniel Suggitt, managing director of PlantGrow Picture: PLANTGROW Daniel Suggitt, managing director of PlantGrow Picture: PLANTGROW

Which? researchers planted out patio pots, testing different “natural” options to see whether they gave plants the boost they need compared to conventional fertiliser products.

After tests, it recommended two – one of which was PlantGrow Natural Fertiliser, which is made by a farmer-owned business operating across Norfolk and Suffolk.

The firm, which is owned by Steve and Sarah Suggitt of Attleborough, and is run by Steve’s brother Daniel Suggitt, makes the fertiliser from plant material which is a by-product of the anaerobic digestion process.

“PlantGrow is both vegan and organic. The thick green-brown sludge has a pungent aroma of sulphur and wet ash, but this fades on dilution,” said Which?

“Our plants grew and flowered well and gave us a good balance of blooms, with the lobelia, petunia and geranium all making neat, healthy plants that created a colourful display.”

Daniel Suggitt said it was “great news”. “We are very pleased with this for obvious reasons and this will help in the ongoing battle with garden centres to offer better alternatives to chemicals,” he added.

“We are lucky enough to have many well known gardeners and experts already endorse the brand so this gives further credibility.”