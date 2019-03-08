Partly Cloudy

Suffolk manufacturer offers concrete support for Elmer charity trail

PUBLISHED: 13:04 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 11 March 2019

From left, Tim Evans and Norman Lloyd on the Elmer plinths made by Poundfield

From left, Tim Evans and Norman Lloyd on the Elmer plinths made by Poundfield

Paul Nixon Photography 07904296577

A precast concrete manufacturer has taken on a weighty task.

From left, Tim Evans and Norman Lloyd on the Elmer plinths made by Poundfield

Poundfield Products, based at Creeting St Peter, is creating 47 identical plinths to support a series of sculptures of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, who will be getting a charity makeover for an Ipswich town centre display between June and September this year.

Each of the sculptures will be individually painted by different groups for Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk, a Wild in Art display to celebrate St Elizabeth’s Hospice 30th anniversary.

MORE – Artist chosen for Ipswich shopping centre’s Elmer’s Big Parade elephant sculpture

Wild in Art produces mass-appeal public art events connecting businesses, artists and communities. The trail aims to raise money for the hospice, as well as raising its profile.

Poundfield director Tim Evans said: “To get each plinth absolutely identical, we invested in a new steel mould designed to precisely meet the dimensions provided by Wild in Art.

From left, Norman Lloyd and Tim Evans on the Elmer plinths made by Poundfield

“After a few dummy plinths to ensure that everything was just right, we are now turning out one of these 664kg plinths each day – and so should met the tight deadline to ensure that all are in place in time for the Elmers being installed upon them.”

Poundfield Products has previously supplied plinths for projects including for Pigs Gone Wild, a precursor of Elmer’s Big Parade, which took place in Ipswich a few years ago.

“I suppose you could say that Poundfield is literally supporting the Elmer trail and although we have a national reach as a company, local projects of this sort are very close to our hearts,” said Tim.

Elmer’s Big Parade Suffolk campaign manager Norman Lloyd, who visited Poundfield’s depot last week said the plinth was a crucial part to get right.

“We know from Pigs Gone Wild that we are in safe hands working with Poundfield,” he said.

“We are really pleased that from working with us back in 2016 they have gone on to support other Wild in Art trails. We want to see local companies thrive and it is great to be able to work with them again on this campaign.”

