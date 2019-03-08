All you need to know about getting to the Suffolk Show 2019

Crowds descending on the Suffolk Show Picture: SAA SAA

Thousands of visitors are expected at this year's Suffolk Show - so here's a handy travel guide ahead of the popular two-day event which starts tomorrow.

Suffolk Show Logo Suffolk Show Logo

When and where is it?

The show takes place this year on Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30 at Trinity Park in Ipswich.

Think Ahead

Police are urging motorists to be prepared for a few delays if they are driving in the area as there may be some disruption.

Roger Clark walks with his Suffolk Punch in the Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Roger Clark walks with his Suffolk Punch in the Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police is asking drivers to think ahead and either leave more time for their journey at peak times or, if appropriate, to find an alternative route.

New arrangements are being put in place on the show site designed to improve traffic flow into parking areas, to further lessen delays, however unexpected collisions or incidents may slow things down.

Officers are urging anyone - whether heading to the show or not - to follow signing and arrangements in place to ensure things run as smoothly as possible.

The sheer volume of traffic heading to the site means there may be some hold-ups - particularly near the A12/A14 Seven Hills junction.

Coach driving is a traditional sight at the Suffolk Show. Picture: TOM SOPER Coach driving is a traditional sight at the Suffolk Show. Picture: TOM SOPER

Road arrangements

Drivers approaching the event along the A12 from Woodbridge will be directed along the Bucklesham village route, while those approaching from the west along the A14 are asked to use lane one after the Orwell Bridge to minimise the disruption for vehicles travelling to Felixstowe.

Motorists are then asked to then come off at the Seven Hills A14/A12 roundabout, using both lanes on the slip road off the A14 and then utilising two lanes around the roundabout itself towards the showground.

Traffic from Ipswich should make use of arrangements along Bucklesham Road to access gate four, while those approaching from Felixstowe should follow signing off the A14 prior to the Seven Hills junction.

A range of local produce will be on offer at the Suffolk Show in 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION A range of local produce will be on offer at the Suffolk Show in 2019. Picture: SUFFOLK AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

Drivers are being asked to follow these routes in reverse when leaving the showground, with two lanes of traffic flowing from gate 10 back to the Seven Hills interchange.

Alternative travel

Bus: A number of bus services will be available from central Ipswich and Ipswich Railway Station.

Train: Ipswich Railway Station is just five miles away from Trinity Park. Bus services will be running from the station to the showground.

Bicycle: A dedicated bicycle parking area will be at gate one.

Taxi: There is a taxi drop-off point on Murrills Road (Warren Heath), off the roundabout at gate one.

Walk: There is a pedestrian entrance at gate one.

Coach: Coaches can enter the showground at gate one and there is a designated coach park.

