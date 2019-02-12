Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Insurance broker ‘thrilled’ at ratings success

PUBLISHED: 12:31 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:31 04 March 2019

The PolicyBee team in Ipswich Picture: POLICYBEE

The PolicyBee team in Ipswich Picture: POLICYBEE

PolicyBee

A Suffolk insurance broker is celebrating a public accolade.

PolicyBee, based at Brightwell Barns in Ipswich, has been awarded Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award for the fifth year in a row.

The awards celebrate businesses that have received at least 50 reviews of a rating of at least 4.5 over the past year.

The broker received 370 reviews with an average rating of 4.8 between January 1 and December 31, 2018.

MORE - Strong local press ‘worth the fight’ says newspaper boss

Head of marketing Dominique Fell-Clark said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded a Feefo Gold Trusted Award for the fifth year in a row. Our customers are our priority and to know that we are providing them with a service that they were happy to rate, is fantastic.

“Our aim has always been to offer a service that is painless, friendly, easy to understand and efficient, and the customer feedback on Feefo enables us to finetune our service provision to make sure we are doing just that.”

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

Fuller Flavour: My heart feels broken, with no doubt more horrible defeats on the horizon

Collin Quaner and Cole Skuse react after the German had missed a late chance. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The seven best places for tea and coffee in Suffolk as voted by you

How many of these tearooms have you been to? Picture: APPLAUD COFFEE

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

The Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: They think it’s all over... it is now – This season can do one

A disappointed looking Toto Nsiala reflects after the defeat by Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Scathing report says special educational needs is not improving quickly enough

Suffolk County Council's special educational needs and disability provision has come under fresh criticism from Ofsted and the CQC. Picture: ARCHANT

Schools, farms and care homes among councils’ multimillion pound sell-off

Suffolk County Council has sold off assets including schools, care homes and farms Picture: ARCHANT

Tickets to Ed Sheeran’s Ipswich gigs go on resale

Ed Sheeran tickets in Ipswich have now been launched on official resale sites. Picture: KEVIN WINTER WireImage.com

Colchester-based military policeman in running for Army Apprentice of the Year award

Lance Corporal Wyatt Chappell, of Colchester-based 156 Provost Company Picture: Cpl Jamie Hart

Police appeal after 14-year-old girl is sexually assaulted in Witham

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted in an alleyway off Chelmer Road in Witham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists