Insurance broker ‘thrilled’ at ratings success

The PolicyBee team in Ipswich Picture: POLICYBEE PolicyBee

A Suffolk insurance broker is celebrating a public accolade.

PolicyBee, based at Brightwell Barns in Ipswich, has been awarded Feefo’s Gold Trusted Service Award for the fifth year in a row.

The awards celebrate businesses that have received at least 50 reviews of a rating of at least 4.5 over the past year.

The broker received 370 reviews with an average rating of 4.8 between January 1 and December 31, 2018.

Head of marketing Dominique Fell-Clark said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded a Feefo Gold Trusted Award for the fifth year in a row. Our customers are our priority and to know that we are providing them with a service that they were happy to rate, is fantastic.

“Our aim has always been to offer a service that is painless, friendly, easy to understand and efficient, and the customer feedback on Feefo enables us to finetune our service provision to make sure we are doing just that.”