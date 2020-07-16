E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New #ChooseMeTuesday social campaign launched to help job seekers stand out

PUBLISHED: 05:30 17 July 2020

Emma Cotton, recruitment manager, and Daisy Pollard who have been masterminding the #choosemetuesday project. Picture: POLKADOTFROG

Emma Cotton, recruitment manager, and Daisy Pollard who have been masterminding the #choosemetuesday project. Picture: POLKADOTFROG

POLKADOTFROG

A Suffolk recruitment agency is publicising one candidate per week on their social media to help people find jobs after Covid-19.

Polkadotfrog, based on Ransomes Europark, in Ipswich, are sharing a jobseeker’s video and details via their LinkedIn and Facebook pages every week – to try and help the influx of people who lost jobs due to coronavirus find new roles.

The company is calling the campaign #choosemetuesday and using it to highlight good candidates they think recruiters might not normally come across by sharing videos of the candidates.

Emma Cotton, recruitment manager at polkadotfrog, said: “It was a bit of brainwave really. I’ve got a lot of candidates and I’ve got a lot candidates that I wouldn’t normally have.

“Normally we recruit for clients and there’s a fee involved, but obviously because of the unprecedented times we’ve been through recently we’ve had an influx of candidates. So to help people who may need an extra hand, maybe people who you wouldn’t normally come and get through an agency, we’re trying to give those people a platform.

“We’ve emailed it out to all our clients and put it on all of our social media to get it as wide as possible and we’ve waived all of our fees.

“Hopefully it’ll help people to hire great people.”

“We’ve seen a lot of redundancies, so there’s a lot of super candidates in the market at the moment.”

Danielle Burgess, 22, was chosen to be the first person the company shared on their social media channels.

Miss Burgess recently graduated from university with a first class degree in English Literature and she hopes to work in publishing or marketing.

She said: “It was a bit scary. Initially Emma said she’d share a photo of me, but then she said a video would be better.

“It took me a few takes to get it right.

“I’d love to work as a book editor eventually, but I’d have to work my way up.”

Miss Cotton said that coronavirus meant the company had changed the kind of roles they were hiring for.

She said: “We’re recruiting different roles at the moment. Traditionally we’ve done a lot of reception and secretarial roles, but now with office closures people don’t need somebody front of house so we’ve switched to doing more senior appointments.”

