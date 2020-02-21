A popular Bungay tearoom has been sold

The Old Bank Tearoom in Bungay has been sold. Picture: BUNGAY GOOGLE MAPS

An award-winning cafe in Bungay has been sold as its owners look forward to retirement.

Dave and Sue Watts, who have run the Old Bank Tearoom on Market Place since 2013, are both now looking to slow down.

The business has been bought by someone from the local area, who plans to keep the business running as it has been and will keep on the current staff.

Mr Watts, who started the cafe after being made redundant in 2012, said: "We got so busy that my wife had to pack in working for South Norfolk to help out. The new owners are really excited. Hopefully in a few weeks it'll all be done."

The business, which has an antiques centre and art gallery upstairs, had been for sale for nearly two years and but a suitable offer was only received recently.

The tearoom won This England magazine winter tea room of the year and is the top rated Bungay cafe on TripAdvisor.