Take a look inside the historic Cross Keys
PUBLISHED: 14:08 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 07 March 2019
Sarah Groves
The character Cross Keys pub by the seafront in Aldebugh has re-opended after a major refurbishment by Adnams.
The seafront pub, which overlooks the sea and the High Street, has now re-opened after a major makeover.
The Cross Keys, which dates back to 1540, is situated on the seafront and has proved popular year round with the opportunity to sit in the sunshine in the summer or keep cosy inside when the weather is colder.
Adnams director of properties Nick Attfield said: “The Cross Keys joins our growing portfolio of managed properties, which seek to offer the very best of Adnams and welcomes with perfectly poured pints, great G&Ts and delicious glasses of wine as well as great, freshly cooked food all served by passionate and knowledgeable staff.
“We’re relishing the opportunity and responsibility of running this pub in the very heart of the Aldeburgh community and the wonderful role it will continue to play in making people’s visits to Aldeburgh so memorable.
“It oozes with relaxed and understated comfort whatever the time of year. We took the decision to renovate and refurbish the pub before re-opening.”