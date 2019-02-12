Sunshine and Showers

Take a look inside the historic Cross Keys

PUBLISHED: 14:08 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 07 March 2019

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

Sarah Groves

The character Cross Keys pub by the seafront in Aldebugh has re-opended after a major refurbishment by Adnams.

Inside the refurbished Cross Keys, Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVESInside the refurbished Cross Keys, Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVES

The seafront pub, which overlooks the sea and the High Street, has now re-opened after a major makeover.

The Cross Keys, which dates back to 1540, is situated on the seafront and has proved popular year round with the opportunity to sit in the sunshine in the summer or keep cosy inside when the weather is colder.

Adnams director of properties Nick Attfield said: “The Cross Keys joins our growing portfolio of managed properties, which seek to offer the very best of Adnams and welcomes with perfectly poured pints, great G&Ts and delicious glasses of wine as well as great, freshly cooked food all served by passionate and knowledgeable staff.

“We’re relishing the opportunity and responsibility of running this pub in the very heart of the Aldeburgh community and the wonderful role it will continue to play in making people’s visits to Aldeburgh so memorable.

Inside the refurbished Cross Keys, Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVESInside the refurbished Cross Keys, Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVES

“It oozes with relaxed and understated comfort whatever the time of year. We took the decision to renovate and refurbish the pub before re-opening.”

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, AldeburghThe refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, AldeburghThe refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

The refurbished Cross Keys pub, AldeburghThe refurbished Cross Keys pub, Aldeburgh

Cross Keys pub, Aldebrurgh Picture: SARAH GROVESCross Keys pub, Aldebrurgh Picture: SARAH GROVES

Cross Keys refurbished pub in Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVESCross Keys refurbished pub in Aldeburgh Picture: SARAH GROVES

