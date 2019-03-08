E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Suffolk storage firm celebrates greatest ever year

PUBLISHED: 12:24 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 04 October 2019

Record year for Portable Space, Bacton. Foreground, Mark Dolman, managing director of Portable Space with members of the team at its Suffolk headquarters. Picture: MIKE HARRINGTON

Record year for Portable Space, Bacton. Foreground, Mark Dolman, managing director of Portable Space with members of the team at its Suffolk headquarters. Picture: MIKE HARRINGTON

Mike Harrington

A rapidly growing Suffolk storage firm is celebrating its most successful year to date after huge expansions and a hat-trick of prestigious accreditations.

Portable Space, in Bacton, has gone from strength-to-strength over the past 12 months.

The firm focuses on providing accommodation and storage units across a wide range of sectors.

MORE: 'It's not like Lovejoy anymore' - Suffolk village loses another antique store

This year it has increased its turnover by 16% and expanded its team to 41 people.

Managing director Mark Dolman said the record year was down to sustained growth across all areas of the business.

"We have diversified our product range to meet to meet customer demand", explained Mr Dolman.

You may also want to watch:

"Particularly in the area of our flatpack units which are ideal for locations where access is restricted.

"We have also seen our large customers remain busy, strengthening our long-term relationships with new projects.

"Hire revenue has increased and our conversions business - where we use shipping containers and convert them for a wide range of uses - has been very strong with many exciting new applications coming through."

Earlier this year, the company's in-house transport fleet was increased and now has ten state-of-the-art specialist vehicles equipped with cranes to deliver units across the UK.

The announcement of record results coincides with successful audits for three ISO accreditations: ISO14001 for environmental compliance; ISO9001:2015 for quality management systems; and ISO45001 for health and safety achievements.

Mr Dolman added: "During the year we have also reviewed our supply chain to improve lead-times which is already resulting in faster availability of products for our customers. This enhances further our customer service which has achieved excellent scores from Feefo, the ratings, reviews and customer analytics platform.

"All of these developments - including our new ISO accreditations - have been facilitated by our excellent team and I'd like to thank them all for their contribution to our success."

In line with growth, Portable Space has also seen an expansion of its geographical reach in terms of customers which now extends to Birmingham and the M40.

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pub looking for new tenants after offers turned down to buy it

The Crown at Leiston is looking for a new tenant Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man murdered in Thetford - four men arrested

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

It is going to be a wet one - Met office issue severe weather warning for this weekend

Suffolk and Essex could see flooding this weekend as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for rain Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Man pronounced dead at roadside

Police at Brandon Road in Thetford where a man was pronounced dead. Picture Dominic Gilbert.

Bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes thought to be suspicious

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property in Grange Road Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Don Topley: Cricket is drinking in the last chance saloon - why we must embrace The Hundred

The Hundred is a controversial new idea to boost cricket in the UK - the new sides will boast England stars in action. Picture: ECB/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists