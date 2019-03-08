Suffolk storage firm celebrates greatest ever year

Record year for Portable Space, Bacton. Foreground, Mark Dolman, managing director of Portable Space with members of the team at its Suffolk headquarters. Picture: MIKE HARRINGTON Mike Harrington

A rapidly growing Suffolk storage firm is celebrating its most successful year to date after huge expansions and a hat-trick of prestigious accreditations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Portable Space, in Bacton, has gone from strength-to-strength over the past 12 months.

The firm focuses on providing accommodation and storage units across a wide range of sectors.

MORE: 'It's not like Lovejoy anymore' - Suffolk village loses another antique store

This year it has increased its turnover by 16% and expanded its team to 41 people.

Managing director Mark Dolman said the record year was down to sustained growth across all areas of the business.

"We have diversified our product range to meet to meet customer demand", explained Mr Dolman.

You may also want to watch:

"Particularly in the area of our flatpack units which are ideal for locations where access is restricted.

"We have also seen our large customers remain busy, strengthening our long-term relationships with new projects.

"Hire revenue has increased and our conversions business - where we use shipping containers and convert them for a wide range of uses - has been very strong with many exciting new applications coming through."

Earlier this year, the company's in-house transport fleet was increased and now has ten state-of-the-art specialist vehicles equipped with cranes to deliver units across the UK.

The announcement of record results coincides with successful audits for three ISO accreditations: ISO14001 for environmental compliance; ISO9001:2015 for quality management systems; and ISO45001 for health and safety achievements.

Mr Dolman added: "During the year we have also reviewed our supply chain to improve lead-times which is already resulting in faster availability of products for our customers. This enhances further our customer service which has achieved excellent scores from Feefo, the ratings, reviews and customer analytics platform.

"All of these developments - including our new ISO accreditations - have been facilitated by our excellent team and I'd like to thank them all for their contribution to our success."

In line with growth, Portable Space has also seen an expansion of its geographical reach in terms of customers which now extends to Birmingham and the M40.