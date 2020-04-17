E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

PUBLISHED: 16:29 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 17 April 2020

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

GOOGLE

Royal Mail has been accused of “putting profit before people’s health and safety” as staff walked out of the Bury St Edmunds delivery office over working conditions during the coronavirus crisis.

Paul Moffat, regional secretary of the communications union CWU, said a new work station, presumably to cope with the increased demand, had been put in at the Skyliner Way delivery office but this had meant staff were being forced to work within one metre of each other.

As a result, the current workforce of about 80 people walked out of the sorting office for about 1.5 hours this morning while the situation was resolved, which involved discussions between the union and management.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said there had been a “minor disruption to service”, adding it takes the health and safety of its colleagues, customers and communities “very seriously”.

MORE: Factory staff have redundancies brought forward over coronavirus

Mr Moffat said: “It comes down to one thing, social distancing, and whether members feel that has been breached. The members have reacted and this is the outcome of it.

The CWU says a 51% increase in parcel traffic nationally is impacting on Royal Mail workers' health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Stock image Picture: ROYAL MAILThe CWU says a 51% increase in parcel traffic nationally is impacting on Royal Mail workers' health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic. Stock image Picture: ROYAL MAIL

“As a union we have said ‘if you don’t feel safe, don’t work’. There’s not a lot more we can do to protect our members.”

He said Royal Mail had been “very slow” to take the issue of workers’ safety during the pandemic seriously, adding it was “putting profit before people’s health and safety”.

“The problem is they are still running the business as a commercial business as opposed to being a business with key workers in it,” he said.

“Royal Mail delivery postmen and women are classed as the fourth emergency service because they are working in the communities. They can keep an eye on people within the community.”

Nationally, Mr Moffat said there had been a 51% rise in parcel traffic, adding this increased demand was impacting on the safety of postal workers.

“Some of it is essential stuff, but a lot of the things they are delivering are nonessential items.

“We cannot tell people what they can and can’t order, but there’s no real thought to the Royal Mail workforce who have to maintain this network,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

He said there was a heightened level of anxiety and stress at the Bury delivery office after a couple of workers lost parents to Covid-19.

MORE: Suffolk and Essex health boss thanks public for their support

Speaking during the walk-out, a postal worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said it was “scary” working there under current conditions.

He said: “It’s fine when you are out, but in the sorting office even though they have split the shifts it’s not enough. There is still too much mail coming in, therefore everybody is running around like rats trying to get them where they have got to be.

“People are ordering too much. They are ordering silly things and we cannot cope.”

He said the situation had been getting “worse and worse”, adding: “The more and more staff go off, it’s more pressured.”

Currently the team was about 40% down on numbers, he said.

He said staff had just wanted “reassurances” over safety, however he admitted it was difficult to stick to the two-metre rule in the sorting office.

“But if you force people to stand right next to each other, I’m not going to. We are shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

The Royal Mail spokesperson said “any areas of concern” at the Bury office had now been resolved and “we continue to ensure that colleagues stay two metres apart”.

“We have implemented a rule that means there will only be one person in a Royal Mail delivery vehicle at any one time. These new social distancing measures are aimed at offering further protection for our colleagues,” they said.

Nicola Iannelli-Popham, Bury St Edmunds Constituency Labour Party Secretary, said the workers’ concerns were “absolutely” valid.

“These people are really important to keep the country going as well and they are putting themselves at risk every day,” she said.

•Join our Facebook group to stay up to date with coronavirus news in Suffolk. You can also sign up to our newsletter and read all the latest updates here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines is 39 years old and is missing from his home in Beck Row, Mildenhall. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Hundreds of people reported for ignoring lockdown in Suffolk

Police patrol the town centre during lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Twelve fire crews mobilised to thatch fire

Twelve crews are heading to the scene of a thatch fire near Eye Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Almost 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk and Essex overnight

Quiet streets in Ipswich as the country enters the fourth week of lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Further 25 coronavirus-related deaths in Suffolk and Essex in 24 hours

A further seven patients have died after testing positive for Covid-19 at Colchester Hospital in the last 24 hours. Picture: HOLLY HUME

A140 set to re-open after bomb disposal unit visit

Bomb disposal specialists have been called to the A140 after suspected historic munitions were found Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24