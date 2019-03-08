E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 November 2019

Grant Powter celebrates his newmarket sausage being rated

Grant Powter celebrates his newmarket sausage being rated "Best sausage in Britain"

Archant

An historic butcher's shop is celebrating after being crowned the UK's top own brand sausage maker.

Powters sausage, which have scooped the Best Manufacturer/Own Brand Sausage title at the UK Sausage Week Awards Picture: POWTERSPowters sausage, which have scooped the Best Manufacturer/Own Brand Sausage title at the UK Sausage Week Awards Picture: POWTERS

Powters scooped the Best Manufacturer/Own Brand Sausage award for its celebrated Newmarket sausages, and a highly commended accolade in the Innovative category for its spicy Chilli Pig sausages at the UK Sausage Week Awards.

"We are honoured to be awarded this fantastic award in this year's UK Sausage Week's 2019 competition," said sales director Tristan Powter.

"It's a large, well-respected industry competition, so are delighted to scoop this prize for our Newmarket Pig sausages. It's also fantastic to receive recognition for Newmarket Pig and Chilli Pig, showing the two ends of the spectrum from our traditional and most popular sausage to our most innovative."

Grant and Tristan Powter of Powters celebrating their award Picture: POWTERSGrant and Tristan Powter of Powters celebrating their award Picture: POWTERS

Powters began making sausages in 1881 from its family-run traditional butchery and delicatessen in Newmarket.

It also produces a range of sausages for retail under the Powters brand which are sold in Tesco, Waitrose, Sainsbury's, Morrison's and Co-op stores in the East Anglia and East Midlands region.

