Look around one of the most expensive houses currently on the market in Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 June 2020
JIM TANFIELD
A partly-moated manor house near Lavenham has hit the market for £2,350,000 – making it one of the most expensive properties on sale in Suffolk.
Preston Manor, in Preston St Mary, is a Grade II listed 17th century house.
It has recently undergone a comprehensive renovation.
Set on a nine-acre plot, the property includes a ‘party barn’ and a holiday cottage called the Dairy House.
Inside the main property there are five bedrooms, with the potential for a sixth to be created in the attic.
There is also a drawing room, dining room and a piano room behind the Georgian facade.
The Dairy Barn is a two-bedroom holiday cottage in a converted dairy.
The property is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.
