Look around one of the most expensive houses currently on the market in Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 June 2020

Preston Manor in Preston St Mary is on the market for £2,350,000. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Preston Manor in Preston St Mary is on the market for £2,350,000. Picture: JIM TANFIELD

JIM TANFIELD

A partly-moated manor house near Lavenham has hit the market for £2,350,000 – making it one of the most expensive properties on sale in Suffolk.

Preston Manor in Preston St Mary has five bedrooms plus room for a sixth in the attic Picture: JIM TANFIELDPreston Manor in Preston St Mary has five bedrooms plus room for a sixth in the attic Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Preston Manor, in Preston St Mary, is a Grade II listed 17th century house.

It has recently undergone a comprehensive renovation.

Preston Manor in Preston St Mary has recently been renovated Picture: JIM TANFIELDPreston Manor in Preston St Mary has recently been renovated Picture: JIM TANFIELD

Set on a nine-acre plot, the property includes a ‘party barn’ and a holiday cottage called the Dairy House.

Inside the main property there are five bedrooms, with the potential for a sixth to be created in the attic.

There is also a drawing room, dining room and a piano room behind the Georgian facade.

This home near Lavenham is the most expensive on the market in Suffolk Picture: JIM TANFIELDThis home near Lavenham is the most expensive on the market in Suffolk Picture: JIM TANFIELD

The Dairy Barn is a two-bedroom holiday cottage in a converted dairy.

The property is being marketed by Jackson-Stops.

Preston Manor has multiple reception rooms Picture: JIM TANFIELDPreston Manor has multiple reception rooms Picture: JIM TANFIELD

