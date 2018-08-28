Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Getting to grips with GDPR

PUBLISHED: 14:48 22 November 2018

There have been a number of significant changes in data protection over the past six months. How have you been coping with GDPR?

Ipswich-based law firm Prettys is hosting a special data protection update, at the Suffolk Food Hall. Wherstead, Ipswich on November 29, to bring businesses up-to-date with the changes, introduced by GDPR, which are slowly filtering through.

The free event is from 8am to 10.30am, though places are limited and so need to be booked in advance.

Among the subjects being covered are; the misuse of data and the Facebook/Cambridge analytica scandal, how to deal with a Subject Access Request and recent court judgements, the Information Commissioner’s monetary penalty notices and general developments in relation to children’s privacy.

Also being covered is the future of data protection law following Brexit.

For information and booking contact kate barker; kbarker@prettys.co.uk

The Holy Family with John The Baptist, estimated £8,000 to £12,000

12:44 David Vincent
The Holy Family with John the Baptist, by Ford Madox Brown is being sold by Sworders at auction on December 5, 2018. Picture: STEPHEN BAKER

A painting attributed to a leading member of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood - Ford Madox Brown, is to be auctioned in Essex on Wednesday December 5.

With temperatures expected to plunge next week, how can you make sure you stay safe on the roads?

11:14 Jessica Hill
De-Ice car

Mark Lopez from Essex-based winter gritting and risk management business, De-ice, offers some tips on keeping safe this winter.

Company reveals the reasons behind the redundancies it is making this festive season

09:04 Jessica Hill
Saica Flex's facility in Haverhill

A Spanish packaging manufacturer has clarified how many people it is making redundant at its Haverhill base and why.

The ‘spy’ sentenced to life in prison in the UAE could have been me

45 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Me, Jessica Hill, at the Facebook Middle East HQ. This is their Arabic majlis-style room, which in a sense, sums up my feelings about how the UAE is trying to evolve as a country - topsy turvy, trying hard to stand out and attract attention yet also remain true to their heritage.

These days, I make my living as the business writer for the East Anglian Daily Times. But for seven years until the summer of 2017, I was a freelance journalist living in Abu Dhabi, regularly reporting on news in the UAE for the main English newspaper out there - The National - and also on occasion under pen names for national newspapers in the UK.

