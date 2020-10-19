E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Eight Prezzo restaurants reopen – with another reopening soon

PUBLISHED: 17:10 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 19 October 2020

Prezzo in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has already reopened for bookings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prezzo in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has already reopened for bookings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Eight Prezzo restaurants across Suffolk and north Essex are now open for bookings - and one more will re-open its doors before the end of the month.

The chain of Italian restaurants closed temporarily in March because of Covid. But now, the chain’s website says the Woodbridge site is reopening on October 27.

According to the website, it is already taking bookings for its other restaurants across Suffolk.

The chain has sites in Bury St Edmunds, Beccles, Aldeburgh, Newmarket, Clacton, Felixstowe, Ipswich and Stowmarket.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘Terrible it’s come to this’: Popular pub and takeaway closes for good due to Covid-19 crisis

To celebrate reopening, diners will be able to enjoy some new additions to the menu including a calamari recipe, four new pizzas - including veggie and vegan options - a new chicken burger, as well as new cocktails.

The venue is also introducing its new vegan spaghetti bolognese, which is also available with gluten-free pasta.

All menus will now be disposable to ensure no contamination and ordering will be from a smartphone or tablet.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lambert voices lockdown fears as Ipswich Town await coronavirus results ahead of Doncaster trip

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson was sent for a Covid-19 test after showing symptoms last Friday. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

Gun dealer and son denied bail on illegal firearms charges

An officer outside the property in Bridgewood Road, Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

‘Terrible it’s come to this’: Popular pub and takeaway closes for good due to Covid-19 crisis

The Manor House, Wortham, which is closing due to Covid-19. Picture: Google Street View

Reality TV show featuring former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer plunged into chaos as celebs quit

Ipswich Town product Kieron Dyer is set to appear on SAS: Who Dares Wins Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Eight Prezzo restaurants reopen – with another reopening soon

Prezzo in Hamilton Road, Felixstowe, has already reopened for bookings. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Share this article on LinkedIn