Eight Prezzo restaurants reopen – with another reopening soon

Eight Prezzo restaurants across Suffolk and north Essex are now open for bookings - and one more will re-open its doors before the end of the month.

The chain of Italian restaurants closed temporarily in March because of Covid. But now, the chain’s website says the Woodbridge site is reopening on October 27.

According to the website, it is already taking bookings for its other restaurants across Suffolk.

The chain has sites in Bury St Edmunds, Beccles, Aldeburgh, Newmarket, Clacton, Felixstowe, Ipswich and Stowmarket.

To celebrate reopening, diners will be able to enjoy some new additions to the menu including a calamari recipe, four new pizzas - including veggie and vegan options - a new chicken burger, as well as new cocktails.

The venue is also introducing its new vegan spaghetti bolognese, which is also available with gluten-free pasta.

All menus will now be disposable to ensure no contamination and ordering will be from a smartphone or tablet.