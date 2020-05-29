E-edition Read the EADT online edition
No date for Primark reopening - but shopping changes revealed

PUBLISHED: 11:57 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 29 May 2020

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has not yet confirmed when it plans to reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has not yet confirmed when it plans to reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Budget fashion chain Primark has revealed how its stores will operate as they prepare to reopen for business following the Covid-19 lockdown.

Primark, which has stores in Ipswich and Colchester, has only committed to reopening stores when it is “safe and right to do so”.

Though all non-essential shops are allowed to reopen on June 15, Primark has not yet given a definitive date - allowing staff time to ensure correct safety measures are in place to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Staff will limit the number of people allowed in stores at any given time and customers will be asked to respect social distancing guidelines as set out by the government, with floor signs installed to help.

Customers will also be provided with hand sanitiser and face masks upon entry if they are required, while every second till will be closed to allow for space when queuing.

Primark has also said it will increase the frequency and rigour of its store cleaning.

MORE: Shops set to open by June 15

A Primark spokesman said: “Nothing matters more to us than the health and wellbeing of our employees and customers.

“That is why we will only re-open our stores in the UK once we are convinced that it is safe and right to do so.

“We are closely following all safety advice from government and will treat this as the minimum standard across all our stores.

“We will put in place rigorous health and safety measures including a strict social distancing protocol, providing personal protection for employees and customers and increased in-store cleaning.

“Of course, this is uncharted territory for us and our high street neighbours, which is why we will continuously monitor our re-openings and our health and safety policies to ensure we are doing the best we can to help protect our people and customers, as we all continue to adapt to the new normal.”

MORE: ‘It’s been really difficult’ - independent retailers preparing for June reopening

