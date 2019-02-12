Suffolk freight business launches innovative professional driver reward scheme

A vehicle from Suffolk-based Anglia Freight.

Anglia Freight, a family-run Suffolk freight and logistics business, has launched an innovative Professional Driver scheme, named ProDriver, to attract, develop and reward large goods vehicle drivers.

Abby Holden, hr director at Suffolk logistics firm Anglia Freight

With its success in handling record freight volumes, Anglia Freight, based near Eye, is aiming for exceptional driving standards across its fleet in order to service customer’s requirements in the safest and most efficient way.

Abby Holden HR director of Anglia Freight said: “Anglia Freight has always been committed to training and developing our team of drivers, including those who are new to the sector. We’re excited to launch the ProDriver Scheme, which will provide a robust and supportive structure for our driving team to continue their professional development throughout their driving careers. Our objective is to be an excellent employer for all our staff, especially our all-important drivers, and the ProDriver Scheme rewards drivers with an enhanced hourly rate of pay, once performance and safety requirements have been achieved each month.”

The ProDriver scheme was launched at the company’s annual employee conference last week.

Each month, drivers will undertake progressive training modules on areas such as The Law and Enforcement, Driver’s Hours Regulations, Safe and Secure Loading and Dynamic Risk Assessments, with the aim of maximising the number of drivers who can benefit.

Anglia Freight is also implementing technological improvements to support and monitor driver behaviour.

Doug Grant, Anglia Freight’s Compliance Manager explained: “Safe and professional driving is essential in our industry, and we want to be at the forefront of this with a distinctive driver development, performance and reward scheme. We also expect ProDriver to improve our already good safety record and to enhance our environmental performance, by improving driving skills and behaviour.”

Anglia Freight currently employs around 60 drivers from their Eye, Suffolk base, to serve customers across the East of England, and is looking to recruit more professional drivers in Suffolk and Norfolk to support their further growth.

Abby Holden added: “Our aim with ProDriver is to make sure we recruit and retain the best drivers, give them great training and reward them for their skills and performance. Developing safe and professional drivers will help us to continue growing, delight our customers and benefit our team.”

Anglia Freight is one of the region’s leading logistics companies and work with businesses across the east of England to manage their demanding delivery requirements, moving freight by road, sea and air across the UK and around the globe.