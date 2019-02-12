Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Suffolk freight business launches innovative professional driver reward scheme

PUBLISHED: 13:39 26 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 26 February 2019

A vehicle from Suffolk-based Anglia Freight. Picture: ANGLIA FREIGHT

A vehicle from Suffolk-based Anglia Freight. Picture: ANGLIA FREIGHT

Anglia Freight

Anglia Freight, a family-run Suffolk freight and logistics business, has launched an innovative Professional Driver scheme, named ProDriver, to attract, develop and reward large goods vehicle drivers.

Abby Holden, hr director at Suffolk logistics firm Anglia Freight Picture: ANGLIA FREIGHTAbby Holden, hr director at Suffolk logistics firm Anglia Freight Picture: ANGLIA FREIGHT

With its success in handling record freight volumes, Anglia Freight, based near Eye, is aiming for exceptional driving standards across its fleet in order to service customer’s requirements in the safest and most efficient way.

Abby Holden HR director of Anglia Freight said: “Anglia Freight has always been committed to training and developing our team of drivers, including those who are new to the sector. We’re excited to launch the ProDriver Scheme, which will provide a robust and supportive structure for our driving team to continue their professional development throughout their driving careers. Our objective is to be an excellent employer for all our staff, especially our all-important drivers, and the ProDriver Scheme rewards drivers with an enhanced hourly rate of pay, once performance and safety requirements have been achieved each month.”

The ProDriver scheme was launched at the company’s annual employee conference last week.

Each month, drivers will undertake progressive training modules on areas such as The Law and Enforcement, Driver’s Hours Regulations, Safe and Secure Loading and Dynamic Risk Assessments, with the aim of maximising the number of drivers who can benefit.

Anglia Freight is also implementing technological improvements to support and monitor driver behaviour.

Doug Grant, Anglia Freight’s Compliance Manager explained: “Safe and professional driving is essential in our industry, and we want to be at the forefront of this with a distinctive driver development, performance and reward scheme. We also expect ProDriver to improve our already good safety record and to enhance our environmental performance, by improving driving skills and behaviour.”

Anglia Freight currently employs around 60 drivers from their Eye, Suffolk base, to serve customers across the East of England, and is looking to recruit more professional drivers in Suffolk and Norfolk to support their further growth.

Abby Holden added: “Our aim with ProDriver is to make sure we recruit and retain the best drivers, give them great training and reward them for their skills and performance. Developing safe and professional drivers will help us to continue growing, delight our customers and benefit our team.”

Anglia Freight is one of the region’s leading logistics companies and work with businesses across the east of England to manage their demanding delivery requirements, moving freight by road, sea and air across the UK and around the globe.

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Most Read

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station is currently closed after a police incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Woman airlifted to hospital and three injured in crash on blind bend

A woman was airlifted to Addenbrooke's following a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car near Eye. Picture: Franz Sidney

Stu says: Dobra dangerous, confident Cotter and a title chase – Town U23s win again

Armando Dobra celebrates the opening goal with Bailey Clements Picture: ROSS HALLS

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Asthma is serious and can be deadly, says sufferer amid row over ‘unfair prescription charges’

Lucy Galligan had a life-threatening asthma attack in 2018. Her six-year-old daughter Rosie-Mae went and alerted neighbours who called an ambulance, which saved her life. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

Unbroken sunshine and highs of 18C – Will we smash another weather record today?

People enjoy the sunshine in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: GRGG BROWN

Ambulance hand over times at A&E rise again in winter

Crews have 15 minutes to restock and sterilise their ambulances Picture: SU ANDERSON

Pharma firm sheds UK jobs and moves part of operation to EU as Brexit looms

Sanofi's site at Haverhill Picture: RICHARD GROVES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists