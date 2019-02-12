Partly Cloudy

Multi-million pound investment by air conditioning company

PUBLISHED: 11:46 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 20 February 2019

Darren Webb and Suzanne Archer with the project team at TROX UK, Thetford Picture: PAUL NIXON

Darren Webb and Suzanne Archer with the project team at TROX UK, Thetford Picture: PAUL NIXON

Construction of a new storage and distribution building for TROX UK on Caxton Way in Thetford has been completed and officially handed over by the project team.

The project team in the undercroft car park created as part of the TROX UK development at Thetford Picture; PAUL NIXON

Construction of a multi-million pound storage and distribution building for TROX UK at Caxton Way in Thetford has been completed and officially handed over by the project team.

Designed by Rees Pryer Architects and built by Mixbrow Construction, the new 20,000 square feet warehouse and undercroft carpark, together with a canopy linking the new building with the existing facility has taken 34 weeks to complete.

An unusual aspect of the finished project is the carpark which has been built under the new warehouse.

Darren Webb, managing director of Mixbrow said: “We knew the design would be more complex than your usual building project due to having an undercroft car park which was something we suggested as an alternative option to the original plan. The intention was to create 42 bays under the new warehouse, freeing up the space that was provisionally allocated for parking elsewhere on the site.”

Due to the complexity around the design, local engineering consultancy, Superstructures was brought in to work with Mixbrow on the structural design proposal for the scheme using their latest 3D software. This allowed the very quick modelling of concepts to establish whether what was proposed was feasible and cost efficient.

TROX UK manufactures and sells air conditioning and ventilation systems and components.

Based in Thetford since 1971, it employs around 150 on site.

The new building will enable the further expansion as part of TROX UK’s long-term business plan.

Suzanne Archer managing director (Finance and Operations) for TROX UK said: “This multi-million-pound project is seen as an investment by our parent company TROX GmbH and a vote of confidence in the business. The new facilities will reduce our carbon footprint, improve our customer service and reduce our ongoing costs.

“The project has been a real local effort using a raft of local suppliers including Attleborough-based BHA who carried out the civils design and Gill Associates who was our employer’s agent. My thanks go to all members of the team that worked hard to get this project over the line.”

