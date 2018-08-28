-

Sudbury company has 4,000 properties in its sights

PUBLISHED: 10:03 01 February 2019

David Collinson Managing Director, Block Management UK. Picture: Block Management UK

David Collinson Managing Director, Block Management UK. Picture: Block Management UK

A Sudbury-based property management company is celebrating taking on the management of its 3,800th unit this month, and is looking to expand to 4,000 by the end of 2019.

Staff at head office, Block Management UK. Picture: Block Management UKStaff at head office, Block Management UK. Picture: Block Management UK

Block Management UK Ltd is a privately-owned property management company specialising in residential properties, with a head office at Stour Valley Business Centre in Sudbury.

Founded in 2004, the company supplies a wide range of property management services, lease advice and asset protection to clients including freeholders, investors and resident’s management companies.

Block Management UK now has a turnover of £1.6m, and employs 32 staff, managing properties from modern, purpose-built apartment blocks to Grade II listed building conversions and mixed-use housing estates, from Plymouth to Norwich.

It has a strong presence in the East of England, with buildings in its portfolio including Cardinal Lofts on the Waterfront and Churchman House in Ipswich, and The Maltings in Long Melford, and also manages buildings in Sudbury, Hadleigh, Braintree and Bishop’s Stortford.

Block Management UK headquarters in Sudbury. Picture: Block Management UKBlock Management UK headquarters in Sudbury. Picture: Block Management UK

Managing director, David Collinson said he was “delighted” at reaching the milestone. “The company is in a unique position of being large enough to manage properties across the UK, but also small enough that our clients feel they are getting the personal touch,” he said.

“Our aim in 2019 is to increase the net number of units we manage to 4,000. With the property team we have in place, together with new management software we’re initiating this year, we will be able to accommodate that net gain in business whilst maintaining our high standard of customer service.”

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

