See first pictures of Hadleigh shopping proposals

A cgi of the Partridges revelopment site proposals,, in Hadleigh from George Street/Magdalan Road. Picture WINCER KIEVENAAR Wincer Kievenaar Architects

Major plans have been revealed for a redevelopment of the Partridges shop site in the heart of Hadleigh, with new shops and homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Major redelopment proposals have been revealed for the Partridges site, between Hadleigh High Street and Magdalan Road to include new shops and homes. Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR Major redelopment proposals have been revealed for the Partridges site, between Hadleigh High Street and Magdalan Road to include new shops and homes. Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

The regeneration plans include retaining the Partridges home and garden store building and a range of shops at ground level, along with providing new homes.

The proposals have gone out for the views of the local community ahead of a planning application being made.

The scheme includes a new pedestrianised square with a walk way from George Street, a variety of new shop units and 14 one and two bedroom first floor apartments.

The Partridges site extends from High Street to Magdalan Road.

Propose redevelopment of Partridges site, Hadleigh seen from Magdalan Road. The East of England Co-op store is to the right. Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR Propose redevelopment of Partridges site, Hadleigh seen from Magdalan Road. The East of England Co-op store is to the right. Picture: WINCER KIEVENAAR

Partridges hardware, home and garden shop has been a fixture in the town for more than 200 years.

But it has been struggling in the tough retail environment.

This scheme retains a 5,000 sq ft shop in the historic Grade II listed main Partridges building.

In total there would be 12 shops on the ground floor level with three shop units on the first floor, and two offices.

Local architects Wincer Kievenaaar has developed the scheme and is seeking a buyer to take it on.

Director Philip Branton of Wincer Kievenaar said: "There has been a positive resonse to the plans. Everyone has been very supportive of the residential elements of these proposals."

Well-attended public consultation events had been held at Hadleigh Town Hall, ahead of a formal application to Babergh District Council to seek planning permission later this year, he said.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "This is a very important scheme for Hadleigh.

"Town centres need investment and this is bringing new life to the centre.

"The owners intend to be selling the site for the redevelopment.

"There has already been some interest but first we need to get planning consent."

Times had changed in retail with the growth of on-line shopping, he said.

He said: "This is a mixed redevelopment to include residential homes, a number of one and two bedroom apartments.

"This needs to happen because Partridges is not sustainable in the future, the way retail is going.

"This way an element of retail can be retained.

"The proposals would give the opportunity for a smaller version of Partridges to remain in Hadleigh."

There would be a range of flexible use retail units, including a restaurant/cafe, he said.

The family-owned business has been established in the Suffolk town for 200 years and is famed for its traditional personal service.

It is still one those Aladdin's Cave traditional home stores with thousands of items, large and small in stock, from adhesive tapes to vacuum cleaners and binoculars to picnic baskets.

Somewhere you can still buy one small bolt or fastener for a household item, rather than a whole pack.

Market town shopping is under threat from internet sales and the enormous growth of out-of-town centre retail warehouses and garden centres.