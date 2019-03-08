Partly Cloudy

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Pub is the Hub scheme set to help 76 rural pubs, including potentially in Suffolk and Essex, to diversify

PUBLISHED: 17:09 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 26 March 2019

Cheers! Villagers raise a cuppa for the new cafe at the Lamarsh Lion Picture: PUB IS THE HUB

Cheers! Villagers raise a cuppa for the new cafe at the Lamarsh Lion Picture: PUB IS THE HUB

Archant

A scheme set to give a new lease of life to rural pubs has been given a £188k boost by government.

The Pub in The Hub project is set to support 76 new diversification schemes across England with the cash, helping them to expand to include post offices, grocery shop, libraries and children’s play areas.

Communities minister Jake Berry, announcing the new projects on Monday, March 25, said pubs were “at the heart of local communities”, supporting thousands of jobs and providing places for local residents to not only enjoy a pint, but also to get together.

MORE – Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

“The encouragement, advice and support given by the Pub is The Hub is proving invaluable in helping rural pubs expand their offer,” he said.

The scheme was launched in 2001 and since 2013 has handed out more than half a million pounds to help develop services in pubs.

Among the beneficiaries of the scheme to date is the ancient Lamarsh Lion pub at Lamarsh in north Essex, whose oldest customer, Gerry Loudoun-Shand, 85, officially opened their new community café and games room earlier this year. It closed without warning in May 2016 and was later bought by the community.

Pub is The Hub adviser Terry Stork, encouraged the community to convert the barn next to the pub into a café and games room for residents and visitors to the area. Pub is The Hub contributed towards the cost with a £3k grant from its Community Services Fund.

John Longden, chief executive of Pub is The Hub said: “This funding will be welcomed by many projects and will be a huge boost for thousands of people living in, and visiting, rural communities.

“Services and activities delivered by professional pub licensees through their businesses can provide a wide range of benefits; basic groceries, library books, training courses, outlets for local suppliers and new jobs - all delivering improved levels of well-being through vital social connections.”

The minister is writing to all the major players in the pubs and drinks industry, urging them to join government in supporting village locals right across the country.

Pub is the Hub was set up to help improve community services and activities in primarily rural areas and is staffed mainly by volunteers.

A Pub is the Hub spokeswoman said the scheme is not releasing a list of the beneficiaries at this stage.

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Crews tackle huge fire at Suffolk nature reserve

Three acres of undergrowth is alight at North Warren Nature Reserve in Aldeburgh Picture: PICASA/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Eight games left... Tipping point, basement battle and the chance to be party poopers

Town head to Bolton on April 6 for a basement battle. Photo: PA

Man jailed for ‘savage’ murder of Colchester coin collector will serve minimum of 30 years

Danny Bostock, aged 32, was found guilty of the murder of Colchester coin collector Gordon McGhee Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Ipswich crash victim identified as Polish tourist visiting from Norway

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Lorry driver accused of stealing nearly 3,000 PlayStation 4 Slims ‘interfered with tachograph’, court hears

The consoles had been due to leave the Port of Felixstowe for Saudi Arabia Picture: MIKE PAGE

Staff devastated after being left homeless following pub fire

Firefighters from all over the county helped tackle a blaze at The Ship in Levington Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenagers questioned over Haverhill stabbing bailed

Suffolk police officers questioned the three teenagers in connection with the stabbing in the Clements Surgery car park in Haverhill Picture: ARCHANT
