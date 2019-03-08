Partly Cloudy

New-look pub set to open in Suffolk town

PUBLISHED: 15:07 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:07 21 May 2019

The Snug in St John's Street, which has been reopened as The Tavern on St John's Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

The Snug in St John's Street, which has been reopened as The Tavern on St John's Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Googlemaps

A town pub is set to re-open following a facelift after being taken over by new owners.

The Snug Bar on Bury St Edmund's St John's Street is launching as The Tavern on St John's on Friday, May 24, after it was sold to local independent operators.

Co-owner Craig Nichols said they wanted to create a "relaxed, friendly, classic pub atmosphere" at the venue, which has been completely refurbished.

MORE - 'I've had plenty of people telling me it won't work' says licensee at launch of 'beer pub'

"We felt the ideal food offering would be a fun and informal menu that encourages the idea of sharing. Small plates of wonderful, fresh, home cooked dishes perfect for mixing and matching between friends. You will be able to visit the Tavern and never have the same meal twice," he said.

The leasehold on the pub was sold for an undisclosed sum through Gareth Hatton of leisure property specialist Fleurets' East office.

"I am delighted to have had the opportunity of selling this wonderful bar and restaurant to another successful local and independent operator," he said.

"They have some great plans for the premises and have already commenced a refurbishment that will see this notable property taken to the next level.

"I wish Craig and his team the very best of luck with their new venture, which I am sure will be a hit with both locals and visiting tourists to the town."

The 3,000sq ft premises is close to a number of independent retailers, restaurants and bars. It includes 100 covers, and was marketed off a guide price of £150k plus VAT.

