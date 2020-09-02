Fast-growing African oilfields help boost production at Suffolk pumps factory

Amarinth's pump assembly facility in Rendlesham Picture: AMARINTH Amarinth

A Suffolk engineering firm which specialises in making technically-advanced centrifugal pumps for the oil and gas industry says it’s “delighted” after clinching a deal which will allow it to expand further into African markets.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Amarinth sales manager for the Africa territory Itai Choto Picture: AMARINTH Amarinth sales manager for the Africa territory Itai Choto Picture: AMARINTH

Rendlesham-based Amarinth – which has a workforce of 35 – is joining forces with Tsavo Oilfield Services to provide centrifugal pumps and associated equipment to the eastern Africa market.

Energy consultancy Tsavo Oilfield Services serves the oil and gas, geothermal and mining sectors in the region from its head office in Nairobi in Kenya, with drilling projects in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Mozambique, and Ethiopia.

MORE – US giant brings all turf production to Suffolk

Under the strategic deal, Amarinth will provide its range of API 610 and other centrifugal pumps and equipment to various onshore and offshore projects which Tsavo is delivering across the region.

An Amarinth pump being witness-tested at its vertical pump test facility Picture: AMARINTH An Amarinth pump being witness-tested at its vertical pump test facility Picture: AMARINTH

Projects under way include the Tilenga Field Development Project in Uganda, the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline – said to be the longest heated pipeline in the world – from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania, the Kingfisher Field Development Project in Uganda. the Lokichar Development Project in Kenya and the Tanzania LNG Onshore Project.

You may also want to watch:

Amarinth Africa territory sales manager Itai Choto said: “We are delighted to announce this strategic partnership with Tsavo Oilfield Services which underlines Amarinth’s recent decision to invest further in the Africa Territory.

“We have seen a strong growth in demand for our products and working in partnership with Tsavo will enable us to deliver both our products and even better localised support into the many challenging projects being undertaken in the eastern Africa region.”

A performance test on an Amarinth pump Picture: AMARINTH A performance test on an Amarinth pump Picture: AMARINTH

Amarinth was founded in 2002 and is privately-owned.

It has support offices in the Middle East and Malaysia and is looking to invest in further global offices to develop more markets for its products, which are made at its design engineering, manufacturing, and assembly site near Woodbridge.

Its design engineering team uses computer-aided software to create 3D designs.

The main manufacturing building houses state-of-the-art assembly facilities with workstations set out in a “cell” manufacturing layout to enable staff to move pumps of any size through their various assembly phases.

An exterior shot of the Amarinth facility in Rendlesham Picture: AMARINTH An exterior shot of the Amarinth facility in Rendlesham Picture: AMARINTH

A five tonne crane means large-scale assemblies can be moved anywhere within the building.

The company says it has one of the industries most advanced testing facilities.