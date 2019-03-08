Suffolk businesses urged to enter Queen’s Award for Enterprise

Pictured are: Charlie Wright, partner at Fenn Wright, Stephen Wallis, Matt Hubbard, group director of international relations atThe Jockey Club Lloyds banking group's ambassador for the East of England, host Mark Pendlington, Mark Tyldesley, group managing director at Muntons, Councillor John Ward, leader of Babergh District Council, Matt Pinner, director of Linkseast Beijing, and Matthew Darroch-Thompson of Newmarket Chamber of Commerce Picture: ANNIE EAVES Annie Eaves

A new drive aims to encourage businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk to showcase their achievements and demonstrate the counties are open to international trade in regions such as China.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From left, pictured standing: Luke Morris, chairman of Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, Matt Hancock MP, Nick Hulme, chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester Hospital; sitting: John Howard, owner of The Wine Rack, Stephen Wallis, group director of international relations atThe Jockey Club, Matt Hubbard, Lloyds banking group's ambassador for the East of England, and host Mark Pendlington, Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk Picture: ANNIE EAVES From left, pictured standing: Luke Morris, chairman of Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, Matt Hancock MP, Nick Hulme, chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester Hospital; sitting: John Howard, owner of The Wine Rack, Stephen Wallis, group director of international relations atThe Jockey Club, Matt Hubbard, Lloyds banking group's ambassador for the East of England, and host Mark Pendlington, Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk Picture: ANNIE EAVES

Organisers believe The Queen’s Award for Enterprise, which aims to showcase business excellence, can demonstrate the role of international business in the competitive marketplace.

It is hoped that the counties’ economies will grow from £35bn to more than £43bn by 2026, making it one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. At the same time, 80,000 new jobs and 30,000 new businesses are expected to come to area.

MORE – China offers ‘really good opportunity’ for east’s food and drink sector

At an initiative launched by Mark Pendlington, Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, at the Queen’s Award lunch at Ipswich Suffolk Business Club in March, some of the county’s top entrepreneurs praised the recognition of The Queen’s Award around the world.

Matt Hubbard, Lloyds Banking Group Ambassador for the East of England, said the East of England region is home to some of the most diverse business communities and has a vibrant agricultural, tech and biomedical scene, all of which have a significant part to play in strengthening the local economy and indeed the prosperity of the UK overall.

“These core areas are celebrated by The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise and align closely with our commitment to help Britain prosper and ensure business and communities across the UK continue to thrive.”

Luke Morris, chairman of Ipswich Suffolk Business Club and partner at accountancy firm Scrutton Bland, said Suffolk boasts some “exceptional, albeit often self-effacing businesses and entrepreneurs”.

Stephen Wallis, group international director at The Jockey Club in Newmarket said the Queen’s Award has “enormous worldwide recognition and prestige”.