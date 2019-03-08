Volunteers help give facelift to Haverhill street

A West Suffolk high street has been given a facelift with help from councillors, council workers and local tradespeople.

Queen Street in Haverhill was given a face-lift as part of the Haverhill Town Centre masterplan.

The project was funded by Haverhill and District Chamber of Commerce and West Suffolk Council and saw volunteers help bring out the character of the Victorian street with simple upkeep jobs.

The initiative is based on West Suffolk's shop front scheme with money having been awarded under the Portas High Street project.

The project, which began in 2011, followed on from a report by the retail expert Mary Portas which hoped to ensure the future of high streets.

Susan Glossop, West Suffolk Council's cabinet member for growth and chair of the One Haverhill Partnership Town Centre Masterplan group said: "We are continuing to work together to address the issues identified in the Haverhill Town Centre Master Plan and this latest initiative once again demonstrates the strength of the town's partnership approach.

"I am delighted that the Chamber of Commerce and West Suffolk Council have together provided the funding for the professional trades skills required to make a real difference in this conservation area of the town centre.

"Volunteer staff members from AXA have also spent time working alongside tradespeople, complementing their work all for the good of the town centre."

Daniel Pilley, board member of Haverhill and District Chamber of Commerce said: "As active members of the business engagement task group of One Haverhill Partnership, supporting the High Street, we are delighted to be able to play a part in lifting the feel of the town centre.

"The character of Victorian Queen Street has responded really well to a bit of simple upkeep, and the time the volunteers and trades people are spending here."

Waseem Malik, executive managing director of claims at AXA said: "We are delighted to be supporting the Haverhill community as part of the shop front decoration project.

"As a large local employer who has been in Haverhill for many years, it's great to have the opportunity to get involved in an initiative like this which gives something back to the high street. A number of our staff have volunteered for this great idea and we look forward to continuing to support similar initiatives in the future."

John Burns, Mayor of Haverhill said: "Working together, we have addressed the issue identified in the Haverhill Town Centre Master Plan and demonstrated the strength of the town's approach to partnership.

"All the organisations involved have contributed in differing and valuable ways, and the result is more powerful than the sum of its parts. It expresses the town's can-do attitude, energy and sense of community, and I congratulate all involved."