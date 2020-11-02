E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas ahead of lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:51 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 02 November 2020

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Shoppers have been pouring into Suffolk’s town centres today, with limited time before shops close for the second lockdown.

Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on Monday, November 2 ahead of the second national lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNShoppers hit Ipswich High Street on Monday, November 2 ahead of the second national lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our video shows shoppers hurrying to stores in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds today, in scenes more like a typical Saturday than a weekday.

With just three days to go before non-essential shops close down again, many people are eager to buy items such as clothing and Christmas gifts while they can.

In Ipswich, a long queue had already formed before 9.30am outside Primark, which has also been very busy over the weekend.

MORE: Queues at Aldi, Primark and Smyths as second lockdown looms

The hugely popular chain does not have an online presence, so customers will not be able to buy its fashions when non-essential retail closes for four weeks from Thursday.

Shops in Bury St Edmunds were also extremely busy, with many people taking the opportunity to buy festive cards and gifts, while there were also queues outside banks in the town.

Yesterday, customers queued along the road outside Smyths toy store at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich and some eager shoppers were already snapping up their Christmas turkeys in Aldi.

MORE: How you can still shop local during lockdown

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Home-video shows Ed Sheeran working on painting he has donated to Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Home-video shows Ed Sheeran working on painting he has donated to Suffolk auction

Ed Sheeran has donated his painting, Dab 2, to be auctioned for the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk Legacy Auction

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Keep golf courses open’, says Suffolk club director

Golf courses off the chance for exercise and social distancing. Photo: PA

Driver of grey car sought after teen cyclist injured in crash

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a car between 11.45am and noon on Wednesday, October 28 at the junction of Hall Lane and Lowestoft Road in Blundeston. Picture: Google Images

Vandals spray swastika onto children’s play area

A swastika was sprayed onto a play area in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: HILLARY DAVIS

Government grant helps regional manufacturers to innovate

Simon Ruffles, managing director of DXB Pump & Power Picture: DXB

Ex-Town boss McCarthy takes over at Cypriot champions

Ex-Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has taken over at Cypriot champions APOEL Nicosia Picture: PA SPORT