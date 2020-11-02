Video

WATCH: Long queues as shoppers rush to buy for Christmas ahead of lockdown

People were queueing down the street for Primark in Ipswich today Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Shoppers have been pouring into Suffolk’s town centres today, with limited time before shops close for the second lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on Monday, November 2 ahead of the second national lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Shoppers hit Ipswich High Street on Monday, November 2 ahead of the second national lockdown Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our video shows shoppers hurrying to stores in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds today, in scenes more like a typical Saturday than a weekday.

With just three days to go before non-essential shops close down again, many people are eager to buy items such as clothing and Christmas gifts while they can.

In Ipswich, a long queue had already formed before 9.30am outside Primark, which has also been very busy over the weekend.

MORE: Queues at Aldi, Primark and Smyths as second lockdown looms

The hugely popular chain does not have an online presence, so customers will not be able to buy its fashions when non-essential retail closes for four weeks from Thursday.

Shops in Bury St Edmunds were also extremely busy, with many people taking the opportunity to buy festive cards and gifts, while there were also queues outside banks in the town.

Yesterday, customers queued along the road outside Smyths toy store at Anglia Retail Park in Ipswich and some eager shoppers were already snapping up their Christmas turkeys in Aldi.

MORE: How you can still shop local during lockdown