Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 33°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Warning veggie sausages could contain metal after 'production issue'

PUBLISHED: 12:46 25 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 25 July 2019

Quorn Foods is recalling its Quorn Chilled Cocktail Sausages as they may contain pieces of metal. Photo: Food Standards Agency.

Quorn Foods is recalling its Quorn Chilled Cocktail Sausages as they may contain pieces of metal. Photo: Food Standards Agency.

Archant

Batches of vegetarian cocktail sausages are being recalled amid fears they could contain small pieces of metal.

Quorn Foods is recalling its Quorn Chilled Cocktail Sausages from shops and supermarkets after a production issue caused the mishap.

The potential presence of metal in the 180g packs makes the product unsafe to eat.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Homebase takeover saves Ipswich store from closure

Packs with a use by date of July, 27, July 28 and July 30 are the only items affected - with no other Quorn Foods product impacted by the error.

Food Standards Agency has issued an alert to customers who may have purchased the product to return it as soon as possible.

A Quorn Foods spokesman added: "This product is being recalled as the product may contain small pieces of metal, due to a production issue.

"Please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund."

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Most Read

Major Suffolk road closed after pair airlifted to hospital with serious injuries

The Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) were also on the scene of the A143 crash, where two people were airlifted to hospital with 'multiple serious injuries' Picture: SARS

‘I think he would like to go’ - Lambert admits Judge is keen on QPR move

Paul Lambert has revealed Alan Judge wants to join QPR. Picture Pagepix

Missing Leiston man spotted on dash cam footage

Mr Nunn, 82, was spotted on dash cam footage just outside the town Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town starlet Dozzell a transfer target for rivals Norwich City

Andre Dozzell in action during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Matchday Recap: Notts County draw marred by Nydam injury

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are at Notts County this evening. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Housing development labelled ‘absolute disgrace’ during Lords debate

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Mercury hits 34C in East Anglia - and is likely to rise through the afternoon

Felixstowe was packed with visitors as the scorching temperatures continue Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Could Suffolk and Essex temperature records be broken today?

Sarah Lucy Brown's cockapoo puppy, Dudley, cools off in his paddling pool during hot weather ahead of record breaking temperatures Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train cancellations and hospital preparations...Suffolk’s hottest day is here

Stacey Howlett with her grandson Teddy Knight enjoying the heatwave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We’re starting to lose hope’ – Family’s plea to help find missing Brian

Janice and Andrew Nunn appeal for help to find missing Brian Picture: TOM POTTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists