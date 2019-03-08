Warning veggie sausages could contain metal after 'production issue'

Quorn Foods is recalling its Quorn Chilled Cocktail Sausages as they may contain pieces of metal. Photo: Food Standards Agency. Archant

Batches of vegetarian cocktail sausages are being recalled amid fears they could contain small pieces of metal.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Quorn Foods is recalling its Quorn Chilled Cocktail Sausages from shops and supermarkets after a production issue caused the mishap.

The potential presence of metal in the 180g packs makes the product unsafe to eat.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Homebase takeover saves Ipswich store from closure

Packs with a use by date of July, 27, July 28 and July 30 are the only items affected - with no other Quorn Foods product impacted by the error.

Food Standards Agency has issued an alert to customers who may have purchased the product to return it as soon as possible.

A Quorn Foods spokesman added: "This product is being recalled as the product may contain small pieces of metal, due to a production issue.

"Please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund."