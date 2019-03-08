'Too late' for council to reverse decision on airport, says incoming administration
PUBLISHED: 14:27 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 07 May 2019
Sarah Chambers
Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport. Airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) wants to increase the number of passengers it's allowed to have Picture: LUCY MARTIN
Lucy Martin/Stansted Airport
The leader of a residents’ group which dramatically ousted the Conservative administration in the May local elections at the Essex district which is home to Stansted airport has hit out at what he believes was a flawed decision to back plans for its expansion, but said it couldn’t be overturned by the council now.