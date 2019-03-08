'Too late' for council to reverse decision on airport, says incoming administration

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport. Airport owner Manchester Airports Group (MAG) wants to increase the number of passengers it's allowed to have Picture: LUCY MARTIN Lucy Martin/Stansted Airport

The leader of a residents’ group which dramatically ousted the Conservative administration in the May local elections at the Essex district which is home to Stansted airport has hit out at what he believes was a flawed decision to back plans for its expansion, but said it couldn’t be overturned by the council now.