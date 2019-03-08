'We are very proud to be a family business' - Woodbridge firm recognised with award after more than 20 years

A Suffolk business started by three brothers more than 20 years ago has been named as the Family Business of the Year in a prestigious awards ceremony.

React Computer Partnership in Woodbridge picked up the accolade at the East of England FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards.

The company was started 23 years ago by Francis, Richard and Alan Pledger before they were joined by their sister, Penny, when she became office manager.

“We are delighted to be named the Family Business of the Year. We didn't expect to win but it is an honour for the whole company”, said Francis.

“We are very proud to be a family business and the ethos of React Computer Partnership is in line with those values.”

The company offers IT support and services to small and medium-size businesses across East Anglia and are past winners of the EADT Business Awards.

The firm will now take its place in the in the grand final of the FSB awards at Battersea Evolution on Thursday, May 23.