Dog food and butter among the products being recalled

Take a look at the items currently being recalled Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Trading Standards are urging the public to check their cupboards after they have recalled a number of household items.

The following products are being recalled due to them failing to pass safety regulations.

Asda is recalling its garlic and parsley butter which is sold alongside fish as it could contain peanuts.

The product is served at the fish counter and poses a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to nut. Customers are asked to bring back the item to their nearest store for a full refund.

A batch of blueberry muffins from the Spar have been deemed unsafe to eat after traces of plastic were discovered.

The blueberry muffins being recalled are a four pack, with the batch code 19049 and the best before date of April 19, 2019.

If you have bought the product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store you purchased it from for a full refund.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition are recalling 11 different packs of canned dog food after they were found with high levels of vitamin D.

It is believed that some packs exceed the maximum recommended intake levels of vitamin D.. A full list of the products affected can be found here. If you have the dog food in your home, you should stop feeding it to your pooch and return it for a full refund.

Lidl are recalling their Mister Choc hazlenut crisp filled chocolate fingers as they feature a number of ingredients which aren’t listed clearly on the packaging.

The chocolate treats contain barley, wheat, milk, nuts, and soya which are not written in English on the label meaning it could be a possible health risk to anyone with allergies or intolerances to these ingredients.

If you have these chocolate bars in your cupboard and have an allergy or intolerance you can return them to Lidl for a full refund.

Hovis are also recalling an item due to an allergy/intolerance alert.

Retail packs of 1kg Hovis granary bread flour contain malted barley flour despite it not being mentioned on the label.

Anyone who has purchased the product and is allergic to barley should avoid consuming the flour, but retain the packaging and contact the following number for a full refund: 0800 085 3959.

You can check the Trading Standards and Food Standards Agency website for a full list of recall alerts.