E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Is this Suffolk B&B the best in the UK?

PUBLISHED: 11:26 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:26 13 August 2019

Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B’s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.

Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B's in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.

Archant

An historic Suffolk B&B is in the running to be named the best in the country.

Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B�s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B�s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.

Rectory Manor, in Great Waldingfield near Lavenham, has been nominated for the 'Best B&B and Beyond' award at the upcoming Eviivo Awards.

The awards celebrate the best independent accommodation across the UK.

MORE: 'Such a loss' - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

And the 'Beyond' category has been created to recognise outstanding B&Bs which offer something a little more than the usual.

Rectory Manor, which was owned by the church for more than 1,000 years, is where the Book of Psalms was created in 1584 by John Hopkins.

Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B’s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B’s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.

"This reflects eights years of investment and exceptionally hard work", said owner Frank Lawrenson.

You may also want to watch:

"Our occupancy has more than doubled in the last four years alone which is very much a testament to the dedication and warm welcome offered by our team.

"It's nice that not only do we get the accolades but our guests seem to rate us so highly.

Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B�s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B�s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.

"We are certainly not resting on our laurels. It's all down to our team - we have a rule that only employ happy people.

"When you're sharing your home with your guests, and they are very much guests not customers, it's so important it is a happy place and not just rolled up in formality."

The B&B is planning on building upon its success and growing reputation with a series of new investments.

There are ambitious plans to increase its investment in Suffolk by becoming a full service country house hotel and increasing guest rooms from seven to 14.

The business has been offered a grant from the Rural Development Agency for £170k and is currently seeking to raise the balance.

Mr Lawrenson, a former cabinet member for Babergh District Council, added: "We have enormous faith in Suffolk and Lavenham in particular. We believe it deserves hotels which can rival the best in the country whilst also becoming destinations in their own right".

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Campaigners warn of ‘growing threat’ to rural communities - as plans emerge for more intensive poultry barns

Some of the campaigners who formed the Save Our Suffolk Countryside in opposition to the expansion of intensive poultry farming Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Will your journey change as bus services in rural Suffolk set for new contract?

A Galloways bus at the Ipswich Bus Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Children’s toys urgently recalled amid fears they could cause choking

A number of Dune Craft toys are being recalled amid fears they could cause choking. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Is this Suffolk B&B the best in the UK?

Rectory Manor, near Lavenham, has been nominated as one of the best B&B’s in the country at the upcoming Eviivo awards. Photo: Rectory Manor.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists