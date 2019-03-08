Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Firm uses waste and recycling to raise funds for hospice

PUBLISHED: 14:07 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 17 June 2019

Nigel Slinn (Sackers), Liz Baldwin (St Elizabeth), James Cooper (Sackers), Jazmin Peach (St Elizabeth), Chris Blom (CB Skips). Picture: Helen Crapnell

Nigel Slinn (Sackers), Liz Baldwin (St Elizabeth), James Cooper (Sackers), Jazmin Peach (St Elizabeth), Chris Blom (CB Skips). Picture: Helen Crapnell

Archant

Metal recycling firm Sackers pledges support for St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.

The company, which has its main site in Great Blakenham, recently became a partner of the hospice with the aim of raising £3,000 for the charity over the course of the year to support its work caring for people living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

A total of ten skips featuring the St Elizabeth logo are being produced for Sackers and when they are hired by customers, 10% of the skip hire value will go to the charity. Sackers says each skip will generate a minimum £20 donation, so the company will only need to rent them out 150 times to hit their target. CB Skips Services is providing the rebranded skips for the campaign.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Suffolk business sending 25 tonnes of recycled copper to China

Commercial director at Sackers, Nigel Slinn, said: "We delivered 5,448 skips last year, so this shouldn't be hard to achieve as long as people know about it but once they start sitting on driveways it should gather some pace.

"If this is successful, we hope to roll this out across a couple of other charities too. Once the campaign gets a bit of traction, we'd like to think that all 10 will be sitting on driveways or on business premises and we will be able to hit the £3,000 target easily."

In addition, Sackers has provided a free skip on the St Elizabeth Hospice site, for visitors to place all their old metal waste in. The value of the skip's contents will go to the charity as and when it is emptied and a new one provided.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘Losing my No.7 shirt’.... Teddy Bishop reveals all in the new Kings of Anglia magazine

Teddy Bishop - big interview in Kings of Anglia. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Final overspend for county council 2018/19 revealed

Suffolk cabinet member Richard Smith said care for the county's most vulnerable had to be the priority in tyhe council's budget. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former lecturer takes stand to describe ‘devastating effect’ of child sex abuse accusations

Julian Myerscough Picture: ARCHANT

ITV’s Love Island has turned me into the worst version of myself

The Bridezillas challenge at the weekend was particularly edifying. PHOTO: ITV.COM

Questions remain over future of specialist speech and language education provision in Suffolk

Councillor Chris Chambers, deputy cabinet member for education Picture: AMY GIBBONS

Children’s hospices are ‘a truly heart-warming example to us all’ says Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge meeting schoolchildren on a previous visit to an EACH hospice Picture: EACH

Suzuki pit bike stolen from locked shed in Beck Row

Have you seen this motorbike? It was stolen from a shed in Beck Row on Saturday, June 15 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists