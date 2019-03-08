Firm uses waste and recycling to raise funds for hospice

Nigel Slinn (Sackers), Liz Baldwin (St Elizabeth), James Cooper (Sackers), Jazmin Peach (St Elizabeth), Chris Blom (CB Skips).

Metal recycling firm Sackers pledges support for St Elizabeth Hospice in Ipswich.

The company, which has its main site in Great Blakenham, recently became a partner of the hospice with the aim of raising £3,000 for the charity over the course of the year to support its work caring for people living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

A total of ten skips featuring the St Elizabeth logo are being produced for Sackers and when they are hired by customers, 10% of the skip hire value will go to the charity. Sackers says each skip will generate a minimum £20 donation, so the company will only need to rent them out 150 times to hit their target. CB Skips Services is providing the rebranded skips for the campaign.

Commercial director at Sackers, Nigel Slinn, said: "We delivered 5,448 skips last year, so this shouldn't be hard to achieve as long as people know about it but once they start sitting on driveways it should gather some pace.

"If this is successful, we hope to roll this out across a couple of other charities too. Once the campaign gets a bit of traction, we'd like to think that all 10 will be sitting on driveways or on business premises and we will be able to hit the £3,000 target easily."

In addition, Sackers has provided a free skip on the St Elizabeth Hospice site, for visitors to place all their old metal waste in. The value of the skip's contents will go to the charity as and when it is emptied and a new one provided.