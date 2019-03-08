E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

See this unique home in an idyllic Suffolk setting

PUBLISHED: 09:09 12 September 2019

Dairy Farm Cottage, Sutton by the River Deben opposite Woodbridge.Views from the pontoon and summer house. Picture: JIM CANFIELD

Dairy Farm Cottage, Sutton by the River Deben opposite Woodbridge.Views from the pontoon and summer house. Picture: JIM CANFIELD

Jim Canfield

Dairy Farm Cottage is a wonderful, refurbished home sitting on the banks of the glorious River Deben with views up and down river.

Dairy Farm Cottage, Sutton by the River Deben. Picture: JIM CANFIELDDairy Farm Cottage, Sutton by the River Deben. Picture: JIM CANFIELD

This unique home has its own river access at Sutton and is only a short distance, as the crow flies, from the famous burial mounds which are now an attraction run by the National Trust.

It is in a very private location and is ideally placed for sailing or rowing, or even for a refreshing swim, as it has its own private mooring

There are ever-changing views down river and across the water to Woodbridge town.

The Deben is one of the prettiest of East Anglian rivers and homes with views are always highly prized.

This is an idyllic setting, just 2.5 miles from Woodbridge by road, and tucked away at the end of a mile-long private woodland drive.

The fully refurbished lodge is now a four bedroom home with three luxury three bath/shower rooms and is full of contemporary design features, and set in about ten acres in all.

And, of course there are superb views over the gardens and grounds which include 300 metres of its own river frontage and an 8-acre wildlife meadow running down to the river bank itself.

It has also has a riverside summer house pavilion, with a verandah and a mooring jetty if you like to sail.

Dairy Farm Cottage and its neighbouring properties nestle below the National Trust's Sutton Hoo centre and the river estuary is designated as a site of special scientific interest and an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Property owners here have increased the height of the river wall in recent years to provide protection from possible river flooding.

The remodelled house itself now offers around 2,000 sq ft of living accommodation including central halls and a bespoke kitchen opening into a vaulted dining room.

There is a sitting room and a study, and four bedrooms, two of them en suite.

In addition there is a triple garage with a first floor studio/gym and an equipment/workshop and secure store.

This property is on sale with Jackson-Stops.

Offers are invited in excess of £1.5m.

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

‘Popularity went to my head’ says private school nurse suspended for ‘crossing professional boundaries’

Simeon Law no longer works at Framlingham College Picture: FRAMLINGHAM COLLEGE

‘You bully everyone in the club but I’m not scared of you, let’s have it me and you’ - Walters on moment he and Keane almost fought at Town

Jon Walters has shared the moment he and Roy Keane almost fought in Keane's office at Ipswich Town. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Man with teddy bear strapped to chest shot at 11 times after air base breach, report reveals

RAF Mildenhall was put on lock down after a vehicle hit the main entrance. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Ed Sheeran delighted by ‘fantastic’ Made in Suffolk exhibition

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns

‘Impossible to justify’ – Academy chains slammed for paying bosses up to £300k a year

Jack Abbott, Labour's education spokesman at Suffolk County Council, said the pay packets were

“It is appalling” - Defibrillator needed to help crash victim found to be stolen from station

A defibrillator was found to be stolen from Marks Tey train station after members of the public were asked to use it to help a man involved in a car crash. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man to appear at crown court charged with rape

Trevor Monk will appear at Ipswich Crown Court next month Picture: ARCHANT

Driving us batty! Bat droppings leave us ‘demoralised’, say villagers

Bats are causing problems for churchgoers in Suffolk villages. Picture: HUGH CLARK/www.bats.org.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists