See this unique home in an idyllic Suffolk setting

Dairy Farm Cottage, Sutton by the River Deben opposite Woodbridge.Views from the pontoon and summer house. Picture: JIM CANFIELD Jim Canfield

Dairy Farm Cottage is a wonderful, refurbished home sitting on the banks of the glorious River Deben with views up and down river.

This unique home has its own river access at Sutton and is only a short distance, as the crow flies, from the famous burial mounds which are now an attraction run by the National Trust.

It is in a very private location and is ideally placed for sailing or rowing, or even for a refreshing swim, as it has its own private mooring

There are ever-changing views down river and across the water to Woodbridge town.

The Deben is one of the prettiest of East Anglian rivers and homes with views are always highly prized.

This is an idyllic setting, just 2.5 miles from Woodbridge by road, and tucked away at the end of a mile-long private woodland drive.

The fully refurbished lodge is now a four bedroom home with three luxury three bath/shower rooms and is full of contemporary design features, and set in about ten acres in all.

And, of course there are superb views over the gardens and grounds which include 300 metres of its own river frontage and an 8-acre wildlife meadow running down to the river bank itself.

It has also has a riverside summer house pavilion, with a verandah and a mooring jetty if you like to sail.

Dairy Farm Cottage and its neighbouring properties nestle below the National Trust's Sutton Hoo centre and the river estuary is designated as a site of special scientific interest and an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Property owners here have increased the height of the river wall in recent years to provide protection from possible river flooding.

The remodelled house itself now offers around 2,000 sq ft of living accommodation including central halls and a bespoke kitchen opening into a vaulted dining room.

There is a sitting room and a study, and four bedrooms, two of them en suite.

In addition there is a triple garage with a first floor studio/gym and an equipment/workshop and secure store.

This property is on sale with Jackson-Stops.

Offers are invited in excess of £1.5m.