Will your bin collection be affected by the Easter holidays in Suffolk or north Essex?

Refuse collections in the Dale Hall area of Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Many people have more rubbish and recycling than usual over the Easter holiday period - so the last thing you want to do is miss a bin collection! Is your date changing?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In Mid Suffolk and Babergh council areas, bin collections which would normally be carried out on Good Friday will instead be the following day, Saturday, April 20.

The following week, there will be no collections on Easter Monday, April 22, and all collections will be a day later than normal all week, with the collections which would normally be on Friday, April 26, instead taking place on Saturday, April 27.

In Ipswich, bin collections will be carried out as normal on Good Friday in Ipswich, so people are being asked to make sure their bins are out by 6am ready for collection.

Bins are also being collected as normal over the Easter bank holidays in the East Suffolk council area, which includes the former Suffolk Coastal and Waveney areas.

In north Essex, Tendring residents will have changes to their collection days over the Easter break. Collections which are normally due on Good Friday will instead be carried out on Easter Saturday.

The following week, there will be no collections on Easter Monday, and all collections will be a day later than normal all week, including those normally due on Friday, April 26, which will take place on Saturday, April 27.

However, Colchester Borough Council has announced that there will be no changes to collection days over the Easter holidays, including Good Friday.

If you want to take items to a recycling centre over the Easter holidays, all the centres run by Suffolk County Council, including Portmans Walk and Foxhall centres in Ipswich, are due to be open as normal, from 9am to 5pm daily, except for Wednesdays when they are closed all day.

READ MORE - Will your bin collection in west Suffolk be affected by the Easter bank holidays?