Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Regional law firm praised for its expertise

PUBLISHED: 11:12 29 January 2019

Laura Thomas of Birketts Picture: CARL MIDDLEDITCH

Archant

Birketts has been named Transport Firm of the Year (Outside London) at The Legal 500 UK Awards 2019.

Nicholas Woo of Birketts Picture: CARL MIDDLEDITCHNicholas Woo of Birketts Picture: CARL MIDDLEDITCH

The Legal 500 UK Awards recognise and reward the best in-house and private practice teams and individuals: with more than 50,000 interviews conducted to select the winners.

Birketts’ Transport and Logistics Team combines the expertise of the Shipping and International Trade Team (headed by Nicholas Woo), the Regulatory and Corporate Defence Team (headed by Laura Thomas) and other specialists acting for this industry (including Employment and Commercial Property).

The team advises both international and domestic clients and works closely with the British International Freight Association and is a member of the Road Haulage Association.

According to Legal 500, clients said of the international work done by the Shipping Team that, “The quality of service standard compares to renowned London City shipping law firms”,

“Response times are quick, the industry knowledge is good, the advice is always thorough and excellent value for high quality service.” and “City expertise delivered on a more personal basis.”

The Regulatory and Corporate Defence Team was recommended for contentious advice and regulatory matters, with clients remarking they are “attentive, proactive, approachable, understanding and knowledgeable.”

Laura Thomas, who sits as a Deputy Traffic Commissioner and was previously a board member for the Freight Transport Association, said: “I’m thrilled that our work has been acknowledged by this national award. Birketts’ multidisciplinary team is committed to understanding our clients’ complex transport and logistics needs to ensure we deliver effective commercial solutions.

“We assist with transport specific issues such as tachographs, licensing, terms and conditions, logistics contracts and liens, to more general areas of law such as health and safety, employment, immigration, corporate and property.”

Nicholas Woo added: “Likewise, we are very grateful for this recognition for our efforts and the comments from clients. We are committed to providing high client service standards and technical excellence to owners, charterers, logistics providers, cargo interests, commodities traders, and their respective insurers, from all over the world. In addition, being based outside London, we are also determined to offer good value.”

