Furniture shop’s new store draws people from Hertfordshire, Kent and beyond

PUBLISHED: 11:48 10 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 10 February 2019

Tom and Jonathan Carter who run the store Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

MARIAM GHAEMI

Customers have travelled from out of county for opening day at the re-located Direct Furniture store in Bury St Edmunds.

Loaf sofas and the West Elm brand are particular draws for customers of Direct Furniture Picture: MARIAM GHAEMILoaf sofas and the West Elm brand are particular draws for customers of Direct Furniture Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

The family business, which was established 16 years ago, has moved from three buildings in Osier Road to the Bartons Retail Park in Barton Road.

The new unit brings all the items of furniture – including popular Loaf and West Elm brands – into one, large space, and there is more car parking space than before.

The stock is all under one roof at the new Direct Furniture store in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe stock is all under one roof at the new Direct Furniture store in Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Brothers Jonathan and Tom Carter, who run the store, said hundreds of people had turned out for opening day on Saturday, February 9, coming from “all over”.

“The furniture draws a lot of people from London,” Jonathan said. “It’s gone very well.”

The new Direct Furniture store at the Bartons Retail Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMIThe new Direct Furniture store at the Bartons Retail Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Sofas, dining tables, beds, sideboards, coffee tables and decorative items like mirrors and soft furnishings are all available.

At one time, the business also had a shop in Station Hill.

The new store is a “long-term move” for the company, Jonathan added.

Furniture shop's new store draws people from Hertfordshire, Kent and beyond

