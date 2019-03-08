Rural post office re-opens after year long closure

The Post Office has re-opened in Rendlesham Picturre: GREGG BROWN

A rural Suffolk post office has re-opened almost exactly a year after it suddenly closed its doors.

The Post Office in Rendlesham closed in October 2018 after the Costcutter it was housed in closed.

At the time there were concerns that older people in the village would struggle to get groceries and withdraw their pensions.

The shop re-opened two months later under new ownership but the Post Office has remained closed until this week

Shoppers will be able to return to the Post Office branch which will be open for more hours than ever before.

The branch will be open from 6am until 11pm each day, totalling 119 hours.

As well as new opening hours the Post Office also has a new postmaster taking over the branch.

Wendy Hamilton, Post Office change manager, said: "I know that this re-opening will be very welcome news for the local community and I hope that customers will continue to use the branch.

"The branch will also be open much longer hours than before."