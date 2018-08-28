Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

BrightHouse stores in Suffolk and Essex escape the axe, but one store faces a backlash over its location

PUBLISHED: 18:30 06 February 2019

BrightHouse store inside Poundland, on Pier Avenue in Clacton. Picture: Jessica Hill

BrightHouse store inside Poundland, on Pier Avenue in Clacton. Picture: Jessica Hill

Archant

Although local stores are not among the 30 closing today, questions remain whether the rent-to-own retailer should be operating inside one of our region’s Poundland stores.

BrightHouse store inside Poundland, on Pier Avenue in Clacton. Picture: Jessica HillBrightHouse store inside Poundland, on Pier Avenue in Clacton. Picture: Jessica Hill

Rent-to-own retailer BrightHouse is to close 30 stores over the next two months across the UK, and a store in Thetford is among those that will be shutting down.

MORE: Lidl is opening its second supermarket in one town

One of the stores that has been spared in our region is located inside a Poundworld store on Pier Avenue in Clacton-on-sea.

It is one of only four Brighthouses across the UK that opened last year inside Poundland shops.

The location means the company can target trade from passing bargain hunters, as well as save rent by not operating its own premises.

BrightHouse store inside Poundland, on Pier Avenue in Clacton. Picture: Jessica HillBrightHouse store inside Poundland, on Pier Avenue in Clacton. Picture: Jessica Hill

But questions are being asked over whether BrightHouse should have been given permission to operate inside a Poundland store.

People who are struggling financially can be sold household and personal items through BrightHouse on repayment plans, which charge as much as 69.9% interest.

Customers are drawn in by what the firm calls “affordable weekly repayments” - which might be around £18 a week for a TV. But the plans can go on for years, and can result in consumers paying more than double for their purchases.

Sue Anderson, a manager for StepChange, which offers free debt advice, explained that her charity starts from the premise that “credit should be bought, not sold”.

“By this, we mean that dangling credit as a temptation to people to buy goods or services that they otherwise would not do is unhelpful, and can contribute to debt problems,” she explained. “We do not underestimate the fact that people may end up using rent-to-own providers like BrightHouse in the absence of better, lower-cost alternatives to buy essential things like fridges and washing machines.

“But with the Financial Conduct Authority recently announcing a clampdown on the exceptionally high cost of using rent-to-own as a source of buying goods on credit, it’s inappropriate to create the impression - through store location, for example - that rent-to-own somehow offers value for money or a low-cost option to buy goods, when the opposite is true.”

Last year the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog proposed the introduction of a price cap on firms like BrightHouse, with the aim of protecting consumers from being charged excessive costs on essential household items.

The City watchdog said customers were often among the most financially vulnerable people in society, and in some cases they were paying up to four times the average retail price due to high interest payments on items.

In 2017, BrightHouse paid out £14.8 million in redress to 249,000 customers after the FCA found it did not act as a “responsible lender”.

As well as in Clacton, Poundland stores that house Brighthouse shops are in Loughborough, Durham and Langney in Eastbourne.

Martyn James, of complaints-handling site Resolver, said he thought that targeting people in shops that serve people on a tight budget and “tempting them with overpriced credit” is “deeply troubling”.

“High-cost credit is a tax on people who are struggling financially. It’s unacceptable that people who need the money the most get charged the most for it,” he said.

“If the big lenders came up with creative solutions to help these people, there wouldn’t be a need for lenders like Brighthouse any more.”

The full list of BrightHouse stores closing:

Aylesbury

Basingstoke

Bognor Regis

Bromley

Cowley

Dunstable

Eccles

Gravesend

Haverfordwest

High Wycombe

Leeds Merrion

Macclesfield

Maidstone

Newark

Newport (IOW)

Nuneaton

Perth

Rugby

Scarborough

Seaham

Selby

Southport

Stafford

Stirling

Thetford

Trowbridge

Watford

Weymouth

Whitehaven

Yeovil

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia's new Aventra commuter train built by Bombardier. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Yellow weather warning issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for high winds across Suffolk and Essex. Photo by Simon Finlay

BrightHouse stores in Suffolk and Essex escape the axe, but one store faces a backlash over its location

BrightHouse store inside Poundland, on Pier Avenue in Clacton. Picture: Jessica Hill

The wheel deal: Tyre retailer based in Suffolk is bought up

Barry Heron, Retail Operations Manager, Goodyear, Moss Razavi, Weeting Tyres, Craig Sprigmore, Retail Director, Goodyear, Mark Buckenham, Weeting Tyres. Picture: Weeting Tyres

Company with £20m turnover is building its new global HQ in Ipswich

Ground breaking ceremony - Jamie and Pierre Ashfield, Directors of BaseTek, Matthew Self, Director at Concertus Design & Property Consultants Ltd, Simon Girling, Director of SEH French and the project team building Basetek's new HQ in Ipswich

‘Derby day is a chance to hit the reset button’ - Lee remembers last Town win at Carrow Road

Alan Lee scored at Carrow Road in a 2-2 draw with Norwich in 2007. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists