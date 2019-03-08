Heavy Showers

Topshop and Burton could fall into administration tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 15:41 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:41 11 June 2019

Retail giants Arcadia, which owns Topshop and Topman, could enter administration tomorrow.Topshop,Ipswich Photo: Archant.

Retail giants Arcadia, which owns Topshop and Topman, could enter administration tomorrow.Topshop,Ipswich Photo: Archant.

Archant

The future of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia retail empire is hanging in the balance as a key landlord continues to oppose a last-gasp rescue plan.

Retail giants Arcadia, which also owns Burton and Dorothy Perkins, could enter administration tomorrow. Photo: ArchantRetail giants Arcadia, which also owns Burton and Dorothy Perkins, could enter administration tomorrow. Photo: Archant

It is understood shopping centre operator Intu is planning to vote against Arcadia's compromise deal to support a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA).

Under a CVA a business reaches an agreement with creditors to tackle all or a portion of its debts.

And the deal requested would see landlords agree to a new rent cut of up to 50%.

Arcadia runs a number of the high street's biggest brands including Topshop, Burton, and Dorothy Perkins.

It runs more than 500 stores, a number of which hold a key position in high streets across Suffolk.

If it does not secure support from at least 75% of creditors at a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday, June 12) it will likely enter administration and place more than 18,000 high street jobs at risk.

Intu owns around 35 of Arcadia's shop units across the UK - so has the biggest single vote, 15%, at the creditors' meeting.

Sir Philip's latest offer to landlords saw him asking them to agree rent cuts of between 25% and 50%.

However, sources say Intu believe the cuts are too large and the firm would be better off simply facing the consequences of Arcadia entering administration.

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women's Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Boy rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

