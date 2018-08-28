Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Retail Park in Essex is snapped up for £11.3m

PUBLISHED: 09:35 29 January 2019

Watergalde Retail Park Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Watergalde Retail Park Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Google Street View

A retail park in Clacton-On-Sea has been bought by regeneration developer and investor U+I for £11.3m.

Waterglade Retail Park, which is currently home to B&M, Halfords, Iceland and Carpetright, generates an initial yield of about 9% and was said to present an opportunity for U+I to achieve the double digit returns through intensive asset management and re-gearing leases.

The park was also home to a Comet store, which has closed down.

The 73,000 sq ft centre on the western side of the Clacton-on-Sea town centre was identified to bring U+I’s investment portfolio further in line with the company’s geographic focus on the London city region, Manchester and Dublin.

U+I chief executive Matthew Weiner told Insider Media: “We are pleased with the continued recycling of our investment portfolio, in line with our stated strategy.

“The Clacton acquisition is well-priced, provides a relevant offer to the catchment, and further opportunity to re-gear and reposition. It will support our longer-term target of delivering 10% annual total returns.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pedestrian dies at scene of A14 crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Met Office extend snow warnings until Friday

Dudley enjoying snow in Chantry Park last year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Do you have to show up at work or school when it’s snowing? Your rights explained

A snowman in Copford. Picture: Jessica Hill

Man arrested in connection with Daniel Saunders murder investigation

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists