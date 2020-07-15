E-edition Read the EADT online edition
99% of people returning to pubs ‘feel safe’, Greene King survey suggests

PUBLISHED: 12:46 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 15 July 2020

Greene King

More than two thirds of the nation view visiting their pub is a top priority post-lockdown and almost all of those doing so feel safe, according to a survey of 25,000 people.

Bury St Edmunds-based pubs and brewing giant Greene King carried out a poll as it sought to understand people’s views on returning to pubs and how they found the experience.

A total of 70% said visiting their local was a top priority – ahead of visiting family and friends (69%).

Despite health and safety measures to ensure safe socialising and minimal contact between customers and servers, more than eight in ten (86%) customers felt the pub they visited still had the atmosphere they had been hoping for.

Almost all respondents said they felt safe visiting the pub (99%) and would feel comfortable returning in the future (98%). The research also shows that almost all people (97%) agree that visiting pubs again makes them feel like life is getting back to normal.

Karen Bosher, managing director of Premium, Urban and Venture brands at Greene King, said: “Pubs are a quintessential part of British culture and we were delighted to start welcoming customers back earlier this month.

“It goes without saying that the health and safety of our teams and customers was our number one priority, but we also wanted to make sure that our pubs still felt like the friendly, sociable places they always have been.

“It’s fantastic to see that people are still keen to visit their local pubs and even better that they felt safe doing so and have enjoyed the experience.”

