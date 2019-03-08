Shop set to offer new lease of life to some of Suffolk's 430 tonnes of useful offcast items

A new shop which re-uses items that would otherwise be recycled or thrown away is set to open in Bury St Edmunds.

The Reuse Shop at the town's new recycling centre in Fornham Road will be operated by the Benjamin Foundation, a charity which helps people in need.

FCC Environment, which operates the county's recycling centres on behalf of Suffolk County Council, has signed a contract with the charity, which already runs a successful Reuse shop at the Foxhall Recycling Centre in Ipswich.

Items suitable for re-use can be donated at recycling centres across Suffolk and will then be resold at the shops, raising crucial funds for the charity.

Councillor Paul West, cabinet member for waste at Suffolk County Council said 430 tonnes of suitable re-use items were diverted from the waste stream across Suffolk's recycling centres in 2018.

"The opening of the new re-use shop to support the existing outlet is anticipated to significantly increase re-use from our sites, whilst increasing the benefits that charities bring to Suffolk communities and allowing local residents to purchase items at very competitive prices," he said.

The range of materials sold at the shop will be developed with The Benjamin Foundation and is likely to include electrical items, children's toys, furniture, ornaments, sports equipment including bicycles and golf clubs, CDs and DVDs, books, bicycles and DIY and garden tools.

Steve Longdon, regional director at FCC Environment, said: "The partnership will help to capture re-usable items being taken to the recycling centres which might otherwise have been treated as waste.

"This means we reduce the amount of valuable materials and products that end up being thrown away while supporting The Benjamin Foundation's fantastic work."

Benjamin Foundation diirector of operations Kirsty Pitcher said: "We're delighted our charity has been chosen to run the new Re-use Shop at Bury St Edmunds and to be able to continue to operate the shop at Foxhall, Ipswich.

"The Benjamin Foundation has supported children and young adults with a range of projects in Suffolk for nearly four years including one to one emotional wellbeing support in local schools. We also provide a home and support service for vulnerable young adults in Ipswich, Stowmarket and around Suffolk helping the young people on the path to independence."