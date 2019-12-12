E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Election and Brexit putting dampener on housing market in East Anglia, survey suggests

PUBLISHED: 10:09 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 12 December 2019

The East Anglian housing market is very subdued, a RICS survey suggests Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

The East Anglian housing market is very subdued, a RICS survey suggests Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Estate agents expect a "very much subdued" housing market in the East of England to pick up again once the general election has passed.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) residential market survey found buyers and sellers were behaving cautiously, with latest results suggesting persistent economic and political uncertainty is deterring them. Anecdotally, both the general election and Brexit appeared to be stifling activity, it said.

MORE - Hotels and restaurants in East of England 'at heightened risk of insolvency'

New buyer enquiries slipped in the region once again, with 9% more respondents recording a decline - a pattern which mirrored other parts of the UK. Newly agreed sales were more or less flat in the east over the month - a pattern stretching back to August 2018, and new instructions also saw little improvement. However, prices and transactions are expected to pick up over the coming year. The survey found prices were falling across London, the south east and East Anglia.

You may also want to watch:

RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said: "Confidence is critical to a well-functioning housing market and whatever happens in the general election today, it is important that the new government provides reassurance both over the stewardship of the economy and the ongoing challenges around Brexit which continues to highlighted in a disproportionate number of remarks made by respondents to the RICS survey.

"Significantly despite the inevitable near term concerns, the feedback regarding the medium term view of the market remains surprisingly sanguine with the 12 month sales expectations indicator at its best level since the early part of 2017."

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Most Read

A140 to stay CLOSED after lorry jackknives through barrier

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Bird flu outbreak confirmed on Suffolk farm - 27,000 poultry to be culled

All 27,000 chickens on a farm in Suffolk will have to be culled after a bird flu outbreak was discovered Picture: THEGREENJ

Mouse droppings and filthy kitchen uncovered at Chinese takeaway

Mandarin Chinese takeaway in Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

Tearoom inspection found mouldy food ‘unfit for human consumption’

Munnings Tearoom in Lavenham Picture: GOOGLE

Man dies after three vehicle A140 crash

The A140 at Little Stonham is closed in both directions due to a three-vehicle collision involving a lorry. Picture: RACHEL EDGE/ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Commuters facing Greater Anglia travel chaos for another day

Greater Anglia have announced another consecutive day of severe disruption Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boost for business but communities ‘stressed and depressed’ - what could Hinkley mean for Sizewell C?

Work is underway at Hinkley Point C in Somerset Picture: EDF ENERGY

Time to cast your vote: How election day – and night – could unfold

Will there be drama at the General Election count at Ipswich Corn Exchange? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Election and Brexit putting dampener on housing market in East Anglia, survey suggests

The East Anglian housing market is very subdued, a RICS survey suggests Picture: ANDREW PARSONS/PA WIRE

Ipswich children taught how to shake hands in careers day to give pupils ‘that something extra’

Copleston High School's careers day for year-10 students had a strong focus on developing their 'soft skills' - including how to shake hands professionally. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists