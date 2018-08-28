Pet-friendly holiday lodges that come with free doggy treats scoop prestigious award

MDL wins diamond award

A holiday lodge park in Suffolk which opened last year has won a diamond award for its exceptional quality and outstanding customer service.



Presented by Hoseasons, the Diamond Award crowned Woolverstone Marina Lodge Park as the best small relax and explore destination in the East of England.

The park, which is set in 22 acres of riverside woodland on the River Orwell, currently features 10 lodges. Some feature private hot tubs and four lodges cater for dogs, with complementary doggy treats, dishes and towels.

“I was really delighted to accept this award on behalf of the marina team,” says Woolverstone Marine’s manager Kelly Sharman.

“It’s lovely to receive recognition of all the hard work which has gone into the lodge park over the past 12 months, and all the hard work which goes into making sure all our visitors are very well looked after when they arrive, and throughout their stay.



“We pride ourselves on the extras we offer and going that extra mile to ensure every customer has a great experience and hopefully returns at some point in the future. It’s a new venture for us, and I am extremely proud of the team, so well done to all. We are thrilled.”