Tourism bosses lead a Roman invasion of Liverpool Street

PUBLISHED: 13:03 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 20 March 2019

Councillor Tim Young with Roman actors at Liverpool Street Station Picture: Colchester Borough Council

Councillor Tim Young with Roman actors at Liverpool Street Station Picture: Colchester Borough Council

Archant

Passengers using Liverpool Street Station yesterday were greeted by Roman soldiers promoting Colchester as a tourism destination.

Council leader Mark Cory and Councillor Tim Young together with soldiers 'invade' Liverpool StreetCouncil leader Mark Cory and Councillor Tim Young together with soldiers 'invade' Liverpool Street

The imposing figures in full battle dress were there to encourage people to visit the town, which was once the capital of Roman Britain.

The initiative was led by tourism organisation Visit Colchester and featured a pop-up visitor information centre on the station concourse. Throughout the day, staff talked to members of the public, offering giveaways and promoting the Borough of Colchester as a tourism destination.

The councillors and actors were at the station to promote Colchester as a tourism destinationThe councillors and actors were at the station to promote Colchester as a tourism destination

Deputy Leader of Colchester Borough Council, Tim Young, said: “We have spoken to a great number of people about Colchester and the wider Beautiful Borough’s fantastic tourism offering.

“Britain’s First City is steeped in history and heritage and we would like to encourage as many people as possible to come and explore Colchester for themselves.”

Guest found dead at Stoke by Nayland Hotel

Stoke by Nayland Hotel where a body was found Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Entrepreneur snaps up village pub to save it from closure

New owner Mark Ward. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Holiday park to be prosecuted over tenants staying on site all year round

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns, has said holiday home owners were told they could not live on site all year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Death at Stoke by Nayland Hotel 'not thought to be suspicious'

A man in his 20s was found dead at the Stoke by Nayland Hotel Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Man remains in critical condition after lorry crash on A14

The incident happened on the on-slip road at junction 43 of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'Hoax bomb threats' aboard coach cause major delays near Stansted Airport

Police closed the road due to an incident between Harlow and Stansted Airport Picture: COLIN SHEAD

FA long service honour for Whight, 81

George Whight, right, receives The FA 50-Year Service Medal from Ipswich Referees’ Association Chairman Mike Moir. Picture: SUFFOLK FA

'He epitomised the spirit of cricket' - Tributes paid to Suffolk star Layne

Former Suffolk cricketer Randolph Layne (second from left), who has died aged 81, with fellow former Suffolk star Hercules Grant, his wife Faith, and ex-EADT sports editor Tony Garnett. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT
