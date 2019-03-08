Tourism bosses lead a Roman invasion of Liverpool Street

Councillor Tim Young with Roman actors at Liverpool Street Station Picture: Colchester Borough Council Archant

Passengers using Liverpool Street Station yesterday were greeted by Roman soldiers promoting Colchester as a tourism destination.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Council leader Mark Cory and Councillor Tim Young together with soldiers 'invade' Liverpool Street Council leader Mark Cory and Councillor Tim Young together with soldiers 'invade' Liverpool Street

The imposing figures in full battle dress were there to encourage people to visit the town, which was once the capital of Roman Britain.

The initiative was led by tourism organisation Visit Colchester and featured a pop-up visitor information centre on the station concourse. Throughout the day, staff talked to members of the public, offering giveaways and promoting the Borough of Colchester as a tourism destination.

The councillors and actors were at the station to promote Colchester as a tourism destination The councillors and actors were at the station to promote Colchester as a tourism destination

Deputy Leader of Colchester Borough Council, Tim Young, said: “We have spoken to a great number of people about Colchester and the wider Beautiful Borough’s fantastic tourism offering.

“Britain’s First City is steeped in history and heritage and we would like to encourage as many people as possible to come and explore Colchester for themselves.”