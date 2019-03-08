Tourism bosses lead a Roman invasion of Liverpool Street
PUBLISHED: 13:03 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 20 March 2019
Archant
Passengers using Liverpool Street Station yesterday were greeted by Roman soldiers promoting Colchester as a tourism destination.
The imposing figures in full battle dress were there to encourage people to visit the town, which was once the capital of Roman Britain.
The initiative was led by tourism organisation Visit Colchester and featured a pop-up visitor information centre on the station concourse. Throughout the day, staff talked to members of the public, offering giveaways and promoting the Borough of Colchester as a tourism destination.
Deputy Leader of Colchester Borough Council, Tim Young, said: “We have spoken to a great number of people about Colchester and the wider Beautiful Borough’s fantastic tourism offering.
“Britain’s First City is steeped in history and heritage and we would like to encourage as many people as possible to come and explore Colchester for themselves.”