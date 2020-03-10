E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ryanair suspends all flights from Stansted to Italy

PUBLISHED: 13:07 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:08 10 March 2020

Stansted Airport operators are making major investments in staff and facilities head of a busy summer Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT

STANSTED AIRPORT

Ryanair has suspended flights from Stansted to Italy in the wake of the country being put into lockdown because of coronavirus.

The budget airline has suspended all of its flights to Italy from March 8 until April 13 and all of its domestic flights within Italy from tomorrow.

All passengers affected by this decision have been notified by email and will be eligible for a full refund or travel credit.

MORE: Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

Anybody trying to get home from Italy can be moved to an earlier flight.

A statement on the company's website says: 'Ryanair apologises sincerely to all customers for these schedule disruptions, which are caused by national Government restrictions and the latest decision of the Italian Government to lockdown the entire country to combat the Covid-19 virus.'

The move comes as new, enhanced screening is being brought in for all flights from regions affected by coronavirus.

