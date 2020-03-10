Ryanair suspends all flights from Stansted to Italy

Ryanair has suspended flights from Stansted to Italy in the wake of the country being put into lockdown because of coronavirus.

The budget airline has suspended all of its flights to Italy from March 8 until April 13 and all of its domestic flights within Italy from tomorrow.

All passengers affected by this decision have been notified by email and will be eligible for a full refund or travel credit.

Anybody trying to get home from Italy can be moved to an earlier flight.

A statement on the company's website says: 'Ryanair apologises sincerely to all customers for these schedule disruptions, which are caused by national Government restrictions and the latest decision of the Italian Government to lockdown the entire country to combat the Covid-19 virus.'

The move comes as new, enhanced screening is being brought in for all flights from regions affected by coronavirus.