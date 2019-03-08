E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury's and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:06 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 25 September 2019

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Sainsbury's has announced it will close up to 125 supermarkets and Argos stores in a bid to cut costs.

Sainsbury’s at Warren Heath.Sainsbury’s at Warren Heath.

Stores across Suffolk could be among those which get the chop as part of the huge shake-up.

However, the group said it is planning to open more stores than it closes.

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

It said it will shut up to 70 stand alone Argos shops and open around 80 within its supermarkets.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Only Fools and Horses sheepskin brand is back - four years after factory closed

While 15 large supermarkets and another 40 convenience stores are also earmarked for closure the firm is planning to open around 10 big stores and 110 convenience outlets.

The company declined to say how many jobs would be impacted by the changes.

Earlier this year it was announced Argos is set to close down its site in Carr Street, Ipswich.

But it is unclear whether this cut was part of the firm's five year plan.

The plan, led by chief executive Mike Coupe, is set to cut costs by around £500 million over the next five years and comes after the failure of its ill-fated £7.3 billion takeover tilt for rival Asda.

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Unreliable plumbing left prison inmates with cold showers, report finds

The Prison Service said refurbishment was underway on shower blocks at Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge Pitcure: ARCHANT

Is cost of Sizewell C about to rocket after Hinkley price rise?

A view of nuclear island, where the first reactor will be based, at Hinkley Point C two years into the build Picture: EDF ENERGY

Suffolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores as 125 closures revealed

Sainsburys are planning to close 125 Argos stores and supermarkets Picture: ARCHANT

10 tasty treats you can buy at Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

Jonny Crickmore, Jeremy Thickitt from Clarke’s of Bramfield butchers and Dulcie Crickmore with the Montbeliarde milking herd at Fen Farm Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘We need to find his main strengths... but he’s such a good footballer’ - Dozzell still searching for football identity

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is a fan of midfielder Andre Dozzell. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists