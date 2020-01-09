E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sainsbury's recall pesto over peanut allergy fears

PUBLISHED: 10:54 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:54 09 January 2020

These five jars are being recalled due to potential contamination with peanuts Picture: SAINSBURY'S

Sainsbury's are recalling five different types of pesto over fears they could be contaminated with peanuts.

The supermarket's green pesto, lighter green pesto, chilli pesto, red pesto, and spinach and ricotta pesto - all sold in 190g jars - are being removed from shelves nationwide.

Customers are urged to return any jars they may have to the shop in exchange for a full refund.

In an announcement to their customers, a Sainsbury's spokesman said: "It has been brought to our attention that these products may contain traces of peanut which is not declared on the pack.

"As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to peanut, to return it to their nearest Sainsbury's store, where they will receive a full refund.

"No other Sainsbury's products have been affected by this issue."

The supermarket can be contacted via their website or on 0800 636262 with any further concerns.

