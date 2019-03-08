Partly Cloudy

Riverside cottage has enviable position overlooking historic Pin Mill

PUBLISHED: 14:08 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 16 April 2019

Sam's Cottage, Pin Mill Picture: JONATHAN PENN

Sam's Cottage, Pin Mill Picture: JONATHAN PENN

Jackson-Stops

A picturesque 17th century cottage could be a sailor’s dream home, overlooking the River Orwell and just a short stroll from the Butt & Oyster pub.

Sam's Cottage, Pin Mill Picture: JONATHAN PENNSam's Cottage, Pin Mill Picture: JONATHAN PENN

Sam's Cottage is within the hamlet of Pin Mill and has an enviable position by the waterfront with panoramic views over the estuary.

It is locatednext to Harry King's boatyard, close to the riverfront Butt & Oyster pub, a real picture postcard setting, and one often chosen  by artists.

The four-bedroom house offers access to riverside and country footpaths, and has direct access on to the river.

Jonathan Penn, from agents Jackson-Stops, said: “This is a lovely, unspoiled location and an ideal location if you love boats.

“It is a sailor's dream location. There is so much to love about it.”

The house, which is on the market with a guide price of £600,000, offers 1,500 sq ft of accommodation including a sitting room and kitchen/dining room on the ground floor plus a side hall with wet room shower/cloakroom

It has a first floor bathroom as well as four bedrooms upstairs.

Outside there is a part-walled front garden, a rear courtyard and store and parking for three cars.

There is plenty of space for a dinghy, or perhaps a canoe, in the garden to allow you to enjoy the river further or, if you want to sail something larger, there are sailing clubs nearby including the Royal Harwich Yacht Club, Pin Mill Sailing Club and another at Shotley Point, and need a mooring.

The River Orwell is known for its connections with author Arthur Ransome of Swallows and Amazons fame, he sailed here and featured the Orwell in some of his books. He also had his boats built at the Harry King boatyard.

This property is on sale with Jackson-Stops.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Sky high burgers, liquid nitrogen frozen raspberries and ‘candy shop’ waffles on menu at cool new restaurant

ICE/Infusions Cookery School has opened a new restaurant/cafe on Rougham industrial estate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More Suffolk parents miss out on their first choice primary school

Primary school places have been announced in Suffolk and Essex. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

More Essex parents miss out on getting one of their top four schools

Children across Suffolk and Essex will be finding out which primary school they have gotten into today. Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Arson investigation launched after shelter in park is destroyed by fire

An arson investigation has been launched after a shelter at Nicholas Everitt Park in Oulton Broad was destroyed by fire. Picture: Neil Henderson

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Ipswich councillor tells of importance of Notre Dame to her homeland

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Tuesday morning after the fire. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
