Video

Riverside cottage has enviable position overlooking historic Pin Mill

Sam's Cottage, Pin Mill Picture: JONATHAN PENN Jackson-Stops

A picturesque 17th century cottage could be a sailor’s dream home, overlooking the River Orwell and just a short stroll from the Butt & Oyster pub.

Sam's Cottage, Pin Mill Picture: JONATHAN PENN Sam's Cottage, Pin Mill Picture: JONATHAN PENN

Sam's Cottage is within the hamlet of Pin Mill and has an enviable position by the waterfront with panoramic views over the estuary.

It is locatednext to Harry King's boatyard, close to the riverfront Butt & Oyster pub, a real picture postcard setting, and one often chosen by artists.

The four-bedroom house offers access to riverside and country footpaths, and has direct access on to the river.

Jonathan Penn, from agents Jackson-Stops, said: “This is a lovely, unspoiled location and an ideal location if you love boats.

“It is a sailor's dream location. There is so much to love about it.”

The house, which is on the market with a guide price of £600,000, offers 1,500 sq ft of accommodation including a sitting room and kitchen/dining room on the ground floor plus a side hall with wet room shower/cloakroom

It has a first floor bathroom as well as four bedrooms upstairs.

Outside there is a part-walled front garden, a rear courtyard and store and parking for three cars.

There is plenty of space for a dinghy, or perhaps a canoe, in the garden to allow you to enjoy the river further or, if you want to sail something larger, there are sailing clubs nearby including the Royal Harwich Yacht Club, Pin Mill Sailing Club and another at Shotley Point, and need a mooring.

The River Orwell is known for its connections with author Arthur Ransome of Swallows and Amazons fame, he sailed here and featured the Orwell in some of his books. He also had his boats built at the Harry King boatyard.

This property is on sale with Jackson-Stops.