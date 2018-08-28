Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

TV star joins Santa in Colchester for Christmas Light Switch-On

PUBLISHED: 11:54 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 27 November 2018

Megan McKenna performing at Fenwick's festive showcase in Colchester

Megan McKenna performing at Fenwick's festive showcase in Colchester

Archant

Essex reality tv star Megan McKenna was in town to kick off Colchester’s Christmas celebrations.

father Christmas at Fenwick, Colchester. Picture: Steve Bradingfather Christmas at Fenwick, Colchester. Picture: Steve Brading

Fenwick’s Festive Showcase saw shoppers gather outside Colchester’s flagship store throughout Sunday afternoon to mingle with live performance entertainers, enjoy local community dance troops and see TV personality Megan McKenna sing for her fans. The crowds gathered to see performers from the Nutcracker, Holly and Ivy stilt-walkers and Santa’s reindeer .

Guests were able to catch a glimpse of Santa arriving in town on his festive float, before viewing a projection of ‘The Snowman’ on the store.

The big switch-on of the Christmas Lights then took place with the Mayor of Colchester Cllr Peter Chillingworth in charge of proceedings with a helping hand provided by Megan McKenna and Santa himself. A snow machine then showered the guests from above.

Sinead Archetti Scott, Fenwick Head of Communications: “It was fantastic to see so many happy faces enjoying our festive showcase and heading to the store which has for so long been synonymous with Christmas in Colchester.”

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Works by Thomas Churchyard, Leonard Squirrell, Edward Lear and Donald Fraser McGill

11:24 David Vincent
Alton Mill by Ipswich artist Leonard Squirrell

The final pre-Christmas sale of fine art and antiques, at the Clarke & Simpson auction centre on Wednesday December 5, features an amazing Suffolk art collection.

Sleeping out in Ipswich for charity

11:11 David Vincent
Some of the team from mortgage company Link Asset Services, of Crown House, Ipswich who are taking part in the Mortgage Sleep Out - sleeping outside over night Friday, to raise money to help the homeless and to raise awareness of the growing plight of youth homelessness. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich mortgage industry professionals are taking part in the Ipswich #MortgageSleepOut on Friday November 30, to raise awareness and funds to tackle youth homlessness.

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

Family pay tribute to ‘lovable’ Stowmarket skateboarder who died of prescription drug overdose

Luke shows off his skateboarding skills Picture: ANDREW JARVIS

RAF base to host largest aerial training exercise of its kind

Air Commodore Jez Attridge from the Royal Air Force alongside Major General Luc De Rancourt from the French Air Force (left) and Major General John Wood from the United States Air Force (right) during a media facility at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, ahead of Operation Point Blank which takes place tomorrow. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday November 26, 2018. The exercise will see the RAF's F-35B Lightning stealth jets participate in their first operational exercise as they continue their progression to initial operating capability. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Updated 100 jobs at risk as company calls in the administrators

Sulby House office block in Sudbury, which until recently was occupied by Prolog

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Man who died in farming tragedy had not followed safety rules, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners Court at Beacon House, White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

